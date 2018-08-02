Frontiers and the Technische Universität Berlin form open access publishing agreement

We are delighted to announce that the Technische Universität Berlin (TU Berlin) has established an institutional agreement for open access publishing with Frontiers.

The University Library of the TU Berlin supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. As part of this support, TU Berlin has entered an institutional agreement with Frontiers. Under the terms of this agreement, eligible authors from TU Berlin may publish in any Frontiers journal at no cost to them and with a simplified process.

Eligible authors will benefit from a streamlined invoicing process, managed directly between Frontiers and the Open Access team at the University Library of the TU Berlin, relieving authors of the responsibility of payment. Furthermore, TU Berlin will benefit from an additional discount on Article Processing Charges (APCs) for articles covered by this agreement.

This agreement will further encourage TU Berlin authors to publish open access, increasing uptake of open access to the results of mostly publicly funded research, to the benefit of the scholarly community and the public at large, while reducing costs.

With the signing of this agreement, the TU Berlin joins several other internationally renowned research institutions in the Berlin-Brandenburg capital region in Germany; Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin, Freie Universität Berlin, and the Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin, as Frontiers institutional members.

Information for authors:

To submit your article under this institutional agreement, please select ‘Technische Universität Berlin’ as institutional payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with the University Library of the TU Berlin, and if confirmed, the APC will be paid by the Library upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please visit Open Access at TU Berlin or contact publikationsfonds@ub.tu-berlin.de.

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional membership page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your library.