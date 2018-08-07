Frontiers eBooks published in July 2018
Science:
Parasite Infections: From Experimental Models to Natural Systems
Edited byToni Aebischer, Kai Matuschewski, Susanne Hartmann
Advances in Mechanisms of Renal Fibrosis
Edited by Hui Y. Lan, David J. Nikolic-Paterson
Effects of Climate Change Across Ocean Regions
Edited by Ove Hoegh-Guldberg; Elvira S. Poloczanska
New Advances in Electrocochleography for Clinical and Basic Investigation
Edited by Jeffery T. Lichtenhan, Martin Pienkowski, Oliver F. Adunka
Microbiome Interplay and Control
Edited by Christine Moissl-Eichinger, Gabriele Berg, Martin Grube
Cognitive and Brain Plasticity Induced by Physical Exercise, Cognitive Training, Video Games and Combined Interventions
Edited by Soledad Ballesteros, Claudia Voelcker-Rehage, Louis Bherer
Enabling Technologies for Very Large-Scale Synaptic Electronics
Edited byThemis Prodromakis, Alexantrou Serb
Prenatal Beginnings for Better Health
Edited byIrina Burd, Ahmet Baschat, Maged Costantine
Physiology and Pathophysiology of the Extracellular Calcium-Sensing Receptor
Edited by Enikö Kallay
Microbiology of the Rapidly Changing Polar Environments
Edited by Julie Dinasquet, Eva Ortega-Retuerta, Connie Lovejoy, Ingrid Obernosterer
Ethanol, Its Active Metabolites, and Their Mechanisms of Action: Neurophysiological and Behavioral Effects
Edited by Elio Acquas, John D. Salamone, Mercè Correa
Neuronal Polarity: Establishment and Maintenance
Edited by Froylan Calderon de Anda, Annette Gaertner
Multisensory Human-Food Interaction
Edited by Carlos Velasco, Anton Nijholt, Kasun Karunanayaka
Insight and Intuition – Two Sides of the Same Coin?
Edited by Michael Öllinger, Kirsten G. Volz, Eörs Szathmáry
Inter-cellular Electrical Signals in Plant Adaptation and Communication
Edited by Simon Gilroy, Kazimierz Trebacz, Vicenta Salvador-Recatalà
Microglial Polarization in the Pathogenesis and Therapeutics of Neurodegenerative Diseases
Edited byYu Tang, Isidre Ferrer
Health:
Computers and Games for Mental Health and Well-Being
Edited by Yasser Khazaal, Jérôme Favrod, Anna Sort, François Borgeat, Stéphane Bouchard
International Partnerships for Strengthening Health Care Workforce Capacity: Models of Collaborative Education
Edited by Jeanne Mahoney Leffers, Jennifer Gail Audette, Kevin S. Hardwick, William Van Cleve
Epitope Discovery and Synthetic Vaccine Design
Edited by Clarisa Beatriz Palatnik-de-Sousa, Irene da Silva Soares, Daniela Santoro Rosa
Dementia, Frailty and Aging
Edited by Marco Canevelli, Matteo Cesari, Wee Shiong Lim
Macromolecular Structure Underlying Recognition in Innate Immunity
Edited by Uttara SenGupta, Uday Kishore, Maha Ahmed Al-Mozaini
The Parallel March of Asthma and Allergy in Childhood: A Multi-Perspective Approach
Edited by Luis Garcia-Marcos, Carlo Caffarelli, Kostas N. Priftis
Neuro-Immune Interactions in Inflammation and Autoimmunity
Edited by Valentin A. Pavlov, Niccolo Terrando
Immunotherapy for Tumor in the Brain: Insights From – and For – Other Tumor Sites
Edited by Lois A. Lampson
Trends in Regulatory Peptides
Edited by Hubert Vaudry, Marie-Christine Tonon, David Vaudry
The Second Life of Natural Killer (NK) Cells
Edited by Chiara Romagnani, Joseph C. Sun, Marco Colonna
