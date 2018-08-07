Frontiers eBooks published in July 2018

Posted on August 7, 2018 in eBooks, Top News

The latest eBooks of Research Topic article collections

Take a look through this month’s new releases including the latest research on:

  • computers and games for mental health
  • cognitive and brain plasticity
  • microbiome interplay and control
  • plus many more!

All eBooks are available in EPUB and PDF, and are free to download, share and distribute.

Shape the future of your field — and publish your own eBook — by editing an article collection around your research area. Learn more about Research Topics or submit your suggestion to topics@frontiersin.org

Science:

Application of Nanotechnology in Food Science and Food Microbiology - Frontiers Research Article collection edited by Jayanta Kumar Patra, Han-Seung Shin and Spiros Paramithiotis

Parasite Infections: From Experimental Models to Natural Systems
Edited byToni Aebischer, Kai Matuschewski, Susanne Hartmann

Advances in Mechanisms of Renal Fibrosis
Edited by Hui Y. Lan, David J. Nikolic-Paterson

Effects of Climate Change Across Ocean Regions
Edited by Ove Hoegh-Guldberg; Elvira S. Poloczanska

New Advances in Electrocochleography for Clinical and Basic Investigation
Edited by Jeffery T. Lichtenhan, Martin Pienkowski, Oliver F. Adunka

Microbiome Interplay and Control
Edited by Christine Moissl-Eichinger, Gabriele Berg, Martin Grube

Cognitive and Brain Plasticity Induced by Physical Exercise, Cognitive Training, Video Games and Combined Interventions
Edited by Soledad Ballesteros, Claudia Voelcker-Rehage, Louis Bherer

Enabling Technologies for Very Large-Scale Synaptic Electronics
Edited byThemis Prodromakis, Alexantrou Serb

Prenatal Beginnings for Better Health
Edited byIrina Burd, Ahmet Baschat, Maged Costantine

Physiology and Pathophysiology of the Extracellular Calcium-Sensing Receptor
Edited by Enikö Kallay

Microbiology of the Rapidly Changing Polar Environments
Edited by Julie Dinasquet, Eva Ortega-Retuerta, Connie Lovejoy, Ingrid Obernosterer

Ethanol, Its Active Metabolites, and Their Mechanisms of Action: Neurophysiological and Behavioral Effects
Edited by Elio Acquas, John D. Salamone, Mercè Correa

Neuronal Polarity: Establishment and Maintenance
Edited by Froylan Calderon de Anda, Annette Gaertner

Multisensory Human-Food Interaction
Edited by Carlos Velasco, Anton Nijholt, Kasun Karunanayaka

Insight and Intuition – Two Sides of the Same Coin?
Edited by Michael Öllinger, Kirsten G. Volz, Eörs Szathmáry

Inter-cellular Electrical Signals in Plant Adaptation and Communication
Edited by Simon Gilroy, Kazimierz Trebacz, Vicenta Salvador-Recatalà

Microglial Polarization in the Pathogenesis and Therapeutics of Neurodegenerative Diseases
Edited byYu Tang, Isidre Ferrer

Health:

Application of Nanotechnology in Food Science and Food Microbiology - Frontiers Research Article collection edited by Jayanta Kumar Patra, Han-Seung Shin and Spiros Paramithiotis

Computers and Games for Mental Health and Well-Being
Edited by Yasser Khazaal, Jérôme Favrod, Anna Sort, François Borgeat, Stéphane Bouchard

International Partnerships for Strengthening Health Care Workforce Capacity: Models of Collaborative Education
Edited by Jeanne Mahoney Leffers, Jennifer Gail Audette, Kevin S. Hardwick, William Van Cleve

Epitope Discovery and Synthetic Vaccine Design
Edited by Clarisa Beatriz Palatnik-de-Sousa, Irene da Silva Soares, Daniela Santoro Rosa

Dementia, Frailty and Aging
Edited by Marco Canevelli, Matteo Cesari, Wee Shiong Lim

Macromolecular Structure Underlying Recognition in Innate Immunity
Edited by Uttara SenGupta, Uday Kishore, Maha Ahmed Al-Mozaini

The Parallel March of Asthma and Allergy in Childhood: A Multi-Perspective Approach
Edited by Luis Garcia-Marcos, Carlo Caffarelli, Kostas N. Priftis

Neuro-Immune Interactions in Inflammation and Autoimmunity
Edited by Valentin A. Pavlov, Niccolo Terrando

Immunotherapy for Tumor in the Brain: Insights From – and For – Other Tumor Sites
Edited by Lois A. Lampson

Trends in Regulatory Peptides
Edited by Hubert Vaudry, Marie-Christine Tonon, David Vaudry

The Second Life of Natural Killer (NK) Cells
Edited by Chiara Romagnani, Joseph C. Sun, Marco Colonna

