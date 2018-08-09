Frontiers in Microbiology — This Month’s Trending Research

Stay up-to-date with top research in environmental microbiology

Are you up to speed on the top research being published in Frontiers in Microbiology?

Featured Article

Understanding Microbial Multi-Species Symbioses

This article reviews emerging research into multi-species microbial symbiosis associated with lichens and emphasizes the need to promote a holistic view of lichen-bacteria interactions. The review specifically focuses on diversity, functions, dispersal, habitat specificity, and inter-microbiome relations of the Lobaria pulmonaria-associated bacterial community.

This Review is part of the Research Topic Microbiome interplay and control hosted by:

Trending Research

Also, don’t miss the following:

Specialty: Aquatic Microbiology

Specialty: Extreme Microbiology

Specialty: Microbial Physiology and Metabolism

Specialty: Microbiotechnology, Ecotoxicology and Bioremediation

Specialty: Terrestrial Microbiology

Follow Frontiers in Microbiology on Twitter

For the latest research, subscribe to Article Alerts on Frontiers in Microbiology