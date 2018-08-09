Frontiers in Microbiology — This Month’s Trending Research

Stay up-to-date with top research in human microbiology

Dissemination of Antimicrobial Resistance in Microbial Ecosystems through Horizontal Gene Transfer

This Review provides an overview of the resistome (collection of all antibiotic resistance genes) of various environments and unravels to what extent these environments can act as a reservoir to spread antimicrobial resistance genes (ARGs) to pathogenic bacteria.

This Review is part of the Research Topic Surveying Antimicrobial Resistance, Approaches, Issues, and Challenges to overcome hosted by:

Trending Research

Also, don’t miss the following:

Specialty: Antimicrobials, Resistance and Chemotherapy

Specialty: Fungi and their Interactions

Specialty: Infectious Diseases

Specialty: Microbial Symbiosis

Specialty: Virology

