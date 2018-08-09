Frontiers in Microbiology — This Month’s Trending Research
Featured Article
Dissemination of Antimicrobial Resistance in Microbial Ecosystems through Horizontal Gene Transfer
This Review provides an overview of the resistome (collection of all antibiotic resistance genes) of various environments and unravels to what extent these environments can act as a reservoir to spread antimicrobial resistance genes (ARGs) to pathogenic bacteria.
This Review is part of the Research Topic Surveying Antimicrobial Resistance, Approaches, Issues, and Challenges to overcome hosted by:
Trending Research
Also, don’t miss the following:
Specialty: Antimicrobials, Resistance and Chemotherapy
- Global Dissemination of Carbapenemase-Producing Klebsiella pneumoniae: Epidemiology, Genetic Context, Treatment Options, and Detection Methods
- Mechanistic Basis of Antimicrobial Actions of Silver Nanoparticles
Specialty: Fungi and their Interactions
Specialty: Infectious Diseases
- Using “Omics” and Integrated Multi-Omics Approaches to Guide Probiotic Selection to Mitigate Chytridiomycosis and Other Emerging Infectious Diseases
Specialty: Microbial Symbiosis
Specialty: Virology
