New Chief Editor of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry: Prof. David Cohen

— by Robyn Mugridge

Frontiers in Psychiatry is delighted to welcome the new Chief Editor of the Child and Adolescent Psychiatry section — Professor David Cohen of the Université Pierre et Marie Curie Paris, France. Also heading the Child and Adolescent Psychiatry department at La Salpêtrière hospital in Paris, Professor Cohen’s group investigates autism spectrum disorder and learning disabilities, childhood onset schizophrenia, catatonia and severe mood disorder.

“The main challenge for better child and adolescent mental health is prevention of the many risk factors that children and adolescents face around the world, including new ones related to society changes,” says Professor Cohen.

This multitude of risk factors contributes to the increasing complexity of child and adolescent psychiatry research. “Causality must be understood in relation to the interplay between biological and environmental risk factors; a cumulative effect from major and minor risk factors; the integration of protective factors; and the contribution of culture,” he explains.

“Given the increasing evidence that psychiatry in general is based on child and adolescent development and a child’s psychiatric history, we need to promote longitudinal perspectives, better parenting and dialogue between fields,” continues Professor Cohen.

The Child and Adolescent Psychiatry section of Frontiers in Psychiatry is a highly relevant platform for this.

“My aim as Specialty Chief Editor is to facilitate dialogue between disciplines contributing to the understanding of child development, and to make high-quality research articles available to as wide an audience as possible,” says Professor Cohen.

“Research published in Frontiers’ open-access psychiatry journal has a significant advantage,” he adds. “The content of the journal is available for a broad audience — including developing countries that are facing huge challenges in terms of child mental health.”

Professor Cohen and Frontiers in Psychiatry look forward to collaborating on influential articles in the areas of child and adolescent psychiatry and allied disciplines.