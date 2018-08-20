Combating Malaria through Vaccines, Antibody Treatment and Apoptotic Pathway Therapy
Recent research published in Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology focuses on combating malaria through vaccines. In Parasite Carbohydrate Vaccines, by Jonnel A. Jaurigue and Peter H. Seeberger, examples, strategy and the status of carbohydrate antigen vaccines against malaria are reviewed. In Engineering of Genetically Arrested Parasites (GAPs) For a Precision Malaria Vaccine, Oriana Kreutzfeld, Katja Müller and Kai Matuschewski assess the most recent developments in GAP vaccine discovery.
Read more research related to malaria in the Parasite and Host specialty section:
Evidencing the Role of Erythrocytic Apoptosis in Malarial Anemia
NF-κB-Like Signaling Pathway REL2 in Immune Defenses of the Malaria Vector Anopheles gambiae
OX40 Stimulation Enhances Protective Immune Responses Induced After Vaccination with Attenuated Malaria Parasites
Transcriptional Profiling Defines Histone Acetylation as a Regulator of Gene Expression during Human-to-Mosquito Transmission of the Malaria Parasite Plasmodium falciparum
