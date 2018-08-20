Combating Malaria through Vaccines, Antibody Treatment and Apoptotic Pathway Therapy

Posted on August 20, 2018 in Health, Top News

Mosquito potentially carrying malaria on skin

Recent research published in Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology focuses on combating malaria through vaccines. In Parasite Carbohydrate Vaccines, by Jonnel A. Jaurigue and Peter H. Seeberger, examples, strategy and the status of carbohydrate antigen vaccines against malaria are reviewed. In Engineering of Genetically Arrested Parasites (GAPs) For a Precision Malaria VaccineOriana KreutzfeldKatja Müller and  Kai Matuschewski assess the most recent developments in GAP vaccine discovery.

Read more research related to malaria in the Parasite and Host specialty section:

