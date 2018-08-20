Combating Malaria through Vaccines, Antibody Treatment and Apoptotic Pathway Therapy

Recent research published in Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology focuses on combating malaria through vaccines. In Parasite Carbohydrate Vaccines, by Jonnel A. Jaurigue and Peter H. Seeberger, examples, strategy and the status of carbohydrate antigen vaccines against malaria are reviewed. In Engineering of Genetically Arrested Parasites (GAPs) For a Precision Malaria Vaccine, Oriana Kreutzfeld, Katja Müller and Kai Matuschewski assess the most recent developments in GAP vaccine discovery.

