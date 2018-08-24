Frontiers in Immunology — Trending Research

Posted on August 24, 2018 in Health, Top News

Mock-up image of Frontiers in Immunology landing page displayed on a Macbook, placed on a wooden desk, with a notebook, cup of coffee and iPhone next to it

Stay up-to-date with top Immunology research

Are you up to speed on the top research being published in Frontiers in Immunology?

Featured Article

Want to know more about the molecular links between the onset of inflammation and its resolution? Read the article Resolution of Inflammation: What Controls Its Onset?

Credit: Sugimoto MA, Sousa LP, Pinho V, Perretti M and Teixeira MM (2016) Resolution of Inflammation: What Controls Its Onset? Front. Immunol. 7:160. doi: 10.3389/fimmu.2016.00160

Credit: Sugimoto MA, Sousa LP, Pinho V, Perretti M and Teixeira MM (2016) Resolution of Inflammation: What Controls Its Onset? Front. Immunol. 7:160. doi: 10.3389/fimmu.2016.00160

This paper is part of the article collection Regulation of inflammation, its resolution and therapeutic targeting hosted by:

Trending Research

Also, don’t miss the following:

Specialty: Cancer Immunity and Immunotherapy

Specialty: Inflammation 

Specialty: Molecular Innate Immunity

Specialty: NK and Innate Lymphoid Cell Biology

Follow Frontiers in Immunology on Twitter

For the latest research, subscribe to Article Alerts on Frontiers in Immunology

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2018 Blog at WordPress.com.