Frontiers eBooks published in August 2018

Science:

The Evolution of Rhythm Cognition: Timing in Music and Speech
Edited by Andrea Ravignani, Henkjan Honing, and Sonja A. Kotz		 PDF EPUB
Twenty Years After the Iowa Gambling Task: Rationality, Emotion, and Decision-Making
Edited by Jong-Tsun Huang, Yao-Chu Chiu, Ching-Hung Lin, and Jeng-Ren Duann		 PDF EPUB
Long-Term Consequences of Adolescent Drug Use: Evidence from Pre-Clinical and Clinical Models
Edited by Mary M. Torregrossa, Jacqueline M. Barker, and Shannon L. Gourley		 PDF EPUB
New Insights on Basic and Clinical Aspects of EEG and MEG Connectome
Edited by Ryouhei Ishii, Roberto D. Pascual-Marqui, Leonides Canuet, Jing Xiang, and William C. Gaetz		 PDF EPUB
Plant Phenotyping and Phenomics for Plant Breeding 
Edited by Gustavo A. Lobos, Anyela V. Camargo, Alejandro del Pozo, Jose L. Araus, Rodomiro Ortiz, and John H. Doonan		 PDF EPUB
Recent Advances in Doppler Signal Processing and Modelling Techniques for Fetal Monitoring
Edited by Ahsan H. Khandoker, Faezeh Marzbanrad, and Yoshitaka Kimura		 PDF EPUB
Molecular Ecology and Genetic Diversity of the Roseobacter Clade
Edited by Rolf Daniel, Meinhard Simon, and Bernd Wemheuer		 PDF EPUB
Safety Pharmacology – Risk Assessment QT Interval Prolongation and Beyond
Edited by Eleonora Grandi, Stefano Morotti, Esther Pueyo, and Blanca Rodriguez		 PDF EPUB
Limbic-Brainstem Roles in Perception, Cognition, Emotion and Behavior
Edited by Hisao Nishijo, Robert Rafal, and Marco Tamietto		 PDF EPUB
Tick-Host-Pathogen Interactions
Edited by Sarah Irène Bonnet, Ard Menzo Nijhof, and Jose De La Fuente		 PDF EPUB
Optical Approaches to Capture Plant Dynamics in Time, Space, and Across Scales
Edited by Eetu Puttonen, Norbert Pfeifer, Alexander Bucksch, and András Zlinszky		 PDF EPUB
Mechanisms of Persistence, Survival, and Transmission of Bacterial Foodborne Pathogens in Production Animals
Edited by Christina L. Swaggerty, Kenneth J. Genovese, Haiqi He, James Allen Byrd Jr, and Michael H. Kogut		 PDF EPUB
Sedentary Behaviour in Human Health and Disease
Edited by Daniel P. Bailey		 PDF EPUB
The Least Cost Path From Landscape Genetics to Landscape Genomics
Edited by Samuel A. Cushman, Andrew J. Shirk, Glenn T. Howe, Melanie A. Murphy, Rodney J. Dyer, and Stéphane Joost		 PDF EPUB
Investigating Grammar in Autism Spectrum Disorders
Edited by Anna Gavarró and Stephanie Durrleman		 PDF EPUB
Gene Silencing and Editing Strategies for Neurodegenerative Diseases
Edited by Clévio Nóbrega and Sandro Alves		 PDF EPUB
School Achievement and Failure in Portuguese and Spanish Speaking Countries
Edited by Edgar Galindo, Adelinda A. Candeias, Heldemerina S. Pires, and Miguel Ángel Carbonero		 PDF EPUB
Executive Function(s): Conductor, Orchestra or Symphony? Towards a Trans-Disciplinary Unification of Theory and Practice Across Development, in Normal and Atypical Groups
Edited by Lynne A. Barker and Nicholas Morton		 PDF EPUB
Metal Biology Takes Flight: The Study of Metal Homeostasis and Detoxification in Insects
Edited by Stephanie E. Mohr and David W. Killilea		 PDF EPUB
Protein Quality Controlling Systems in Plant Responses to Environmental Stresses
Edited by Minghui Lu, Yule Liu, Jie Zhou, Hanjo A Hellmann, Wei Wang, and Sophia Stone		 PDF EPUB

Health:

MR Spectroscopy in Neuropsychiatry
Edited by Anouk Marsman, Alice Egerton, Brian V. Broberg, and Hilleke Hulshoff Pol		 PDF EPUB
Disclosure Within HIV-Affected Families
Edited by Grace Gachanja, Gary J. Burkholder, and Aimee Ferraro		 PDF EPUB
Children and Companion Animals: Psychosocial, Medical, and Neurobiological Implications
Edited by Andrea M. Beetz, Lynette A. Hart, Brinda I. Jegatheesan, and Naoko Koda		 PDF EPUB
Comparative Studies of Energy Homeostasis in Vertebrates
Edited by Maximilian Michel		 PDF EPUB
Controversies in the Local Management of Lung Cancer
Edited by John M. Varlotto and Giulia Veronesi		 PDF EPUB
Ocular Motor and Vestibular Function in Neurometabolic, Neurogenetic, and Neurodegenerative Disorders
Edited by Aasef G. Shaikh and Alessandra Rufa		 PDF EPUB
Cell Stress, Metabolic Reprogramming, and Cancer
Edited by Sergio Giannattasio, Cristina Mazzoni and Mario G. Mirisola		 PDF EPUB
Digital Transformation of Animal Health Data: Proceedings of the AHEAD 2017 Workshop
Edited by Flavie Vial, András Székács, and Sinead Quealy		 PDF EPUB
Homeostasis and Allostasis of Thyroid Function
Edited by Johannes W. Dietrich, John E. M. Midgley, and Rudolf Hoermann		 PDF EPUB

