Frontiers eBooks published in September 2018

Posted on October 4, 2018 in eBooks, Top News

Download this month’s new releases including the latest research collections on language and emotions, brain augmentation, acute stroke, and many more!

All eBooks are available in EPUB and PDF, and are free to download, share and distribute.

Shape the future of your field — and publish your own eBook — by editing an article collection around your research area. Learn more about Research Topics or submit your suggestion to topics@frontiersin.org

Science:

The Janus-Face of Language: Where Are the Emotions in Words and the Words in Emotions?
Edited by Cornelia Herbert, Thomas Ethofer, Andreas J. Fallgatter, Peter Walla and Georg Northoff		 PDF EPUB
Novel Aspects of Nucleolar Functions in Plant Growth and Development
Edited by Munetaka Sugiyama and Yasunori Machida		 PDF EPUB
Proceedings of the International School on Magnetic Resonance and Brain Function – XII Workshop
Edited by Federico Giove and Itamar Ronen		 PDF EPUB
From Ecology to Brain Development: Bridging Separate Evolutionary Paradigms
Edited by Francisco Aboitiz, Miguel L. Concha, Christian González-Billault and Jorge Mpodozis		 PDF EPUB
Paleoecology of Easter Island: Natural and Anthropogenic Drivers of Ecological Change
Edited by Valentí Rull and Santiago Giralt		 PDF EPUB
Biogenic Amines and Neuromodulation of Animal Behavior
Edited by Irina T. Sinakevitch, Gabriella H. Wolff, Hans-Joachim Pflueger and Brian H. Smith		 PDF EPUB
The Evolution of Endothermy – From Patterns to Mechanisms
Edited by Elias T. Polymeropoulos, Rebecca Oelkrug and Martin Jastroch		 PDF EPUB
Bridging Music Informatics With Music Cognition
Edited by Naresh N. Vempala, Frank A. Russo and Geraint A. Wiggins		 PDF EPUB
Executive Function and Education
Edited by Mariëtte Huizinga, Dieter Baeyens and Jacob A. Burack		 PDF EPUB
Complex Problem Solving Beyond the Psychometric Approach
Edited by Wolfgang Schoppek, Joachim Funke, Magda Osman and Annette Kluge		 PDF EPUB
Type I Chaperonins: Mechanism and Beyond
Edited by Adina Breiman and Abdussalam Azem		 PDF EPUB
Mathematics for Healthcare
Edited by Krasimira Tsaneva-Atanasova and Vanessa Diaz-Zuccarini		 PDF EPUB
The Insect Central Complex – From Sensory Coding to Directing Movement
Edited by Stanley Heinze and Keram Pfeiffer		 PDF EPUB
Representation in the Brain
Edited by Asim Roy, Leonid Perlovsky, Tarek Besold, Juyang Weng and Jonathan Edwards		 PDF EPUB
Augmentation of Brain Function: Facts, Fiction and Controversy. Volumes I, II and III
Edited by Mikhail Lebedev, Ioan Opris and Manuel F. Casanova		 Vol I: PDF
Vol II: PDF
Vol III: PDF		 Vol I: EPUB
Vol II: EPUB
Vol III: EPUB

Health:

Imaging in Acute Stroke – New Options and State of the Art
Edited by Anders Fogh Christensen and Hanne Christensen		 PDF EPUB
Evidence-Based Practices to Reduce Falls and Fall-Related Injuries Among Older Adults
Edited by Cassandra W. Frieson, Maw Pin Tan, Marcia G. Ory and Matthew Lee Smith		 PDF EPUB

