Frontiers eBooks published in September 2018

Science:
|The Janus-Face of Language: Where Are the Emotions in Words and the Words in Emotions?
Edited by Cornelia Herbert, Thomas Ethofer, Andreas J. Fallgatter, Peter Walla and Georg Northoff
|Novel Aspects of Nucleolar Functions in Plant Growth and Development
Edited by Munetaka Sugiyama and Yasunori Machida
|Proceedings of the International School on Magnetic Resonance and Brain Function – XII Workshop
Edited by Federico Giove and Itamar Ronen
|From Ecology to Brain Development: Bridging Separate Evolutionary Paradigms
Edited by Francisco Aboitiz, Miguel L. Concha, Christian González-Billault and Jorge Mpodozis
|Paleoecology of Easter Island: Natural and Anthropogenic Drivers of Ecological Change
Edited by Valentí Rull and Santiago Giralt
|Biogenic Amines and Neuromodulation of Animal Behavior
Edited by Irina T. Sinakevitch, Gabriella H. Wolff, Hans-Joachim Pflueger and Brian H. Smith
|The Evolution of Endothermy – From Patterns to Mechanisms
Edited by Elias T. Polymeropoulos, Rebecca Oelkrug and Martin Jastroch
|Bridging Music Informatics With Music Cognition
Edited by Naresh N. Vempala, Frank A. Russo and Geraint A. Wiggins
|Executive Function and Education
Edited by Mariëtte Huizinga, Dieter Baeyens and Jacob A. Burack
|Complex Problem Solving Beyond the Psychometric Approach
Edited by Wolfgang Schoppek, Joachim Funke, Magda Osman and Annette Kluge
|Type I Chaperonins: Mechanism and Beyond
Edited by Adina Breiman and Abdussalam Azem
|Mathematics for Healthcare
Edited by Krasimira Tsaneva-Atanasova and Vanessa Diaz-Zuccarini
|The Insect Central Complex – From Sensory Coding to Directing Movement
Edited by Stanley Heinze and Keram Pfeiffer
|Representation in the Brain
Edited by Asim Roy, Leonid Perlovsky, Tarek Besold, Juyang Weng and Jonathan Edwards
|Augmentation of Brain Function: Facts, Fiction and Controversy. Volumes I, II and III
Edited by Mikhail Lebedev, Ioan Opris and Manuel F. Casanova
Health:
|Imaging in Acute Stroke – New Options and State of the Art
Edited by Anders Fogh Christensen and Hanne Christensen
|Evidence-Based Practices to Reduce Falls and Fall-Related Injuries Among Older Adults
Edited by Cassandra W. Frieson, Maw Pin Tan, Marcia G. Ory and Matthew Lee Smith
