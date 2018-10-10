Converging social inclusion, climate change and economic development: Giuseppe Carrus leads Environmental Psychology

“Environmental psychology, together with many other disciplines, can offer its contribution to tackle the big societal challenges that we currently face at the global level, such as climate change and global warming, resiliency of ecosystems and humans, health and wellbeing, education, social inclusion, economic development,” says Giuseppe Carrus, new Chief Editor of Environmental Psychology.

For Giuseppe Carrus, the increasing complexity of human societies in the globalized and digitalized era represents a scientific challenge, so that environmental psychology might need to go beyond its traditional thematic interests and research methods. “My goal and vision for the future is to increase and promote practice-oriented and policy-oriented empirical studies, in the domains of human interaction with built, natural and digital environments,” he adds.

Giuseppe Carrus is an Associate Professor at Department of Scienze della Formazione of the Roma Tre University, Italy. His research has focused on social attitudes, identity processes, ecological behaviors and sustainable lifestyles, human relations to nature and wellbeing. Giuseppe Carrus is a member of various international associations. He has been Secretary of the International Association for People- Environment Studies (IAPS) and chairman of the 25th IAPS Conference, held in Rome 2018.

On open access research, Giuseppe Carrus comments: “I am also keen to promote current open-science approaches in behavioral and social research,” implying: the promotion of open access publications, the development of transparent research procedures, the use of public, shared and robust empirical data sets, the critical and honest debate over theories and models, and the revision of long-standing scientific paradigms, when necessary.

Giuseppe Carrus takes over from Patrik Sörqvist as new Chief Editor of Environmental Psychology in Frontiers in Psychology. As the section founding Chief Editor, Patrik Sörqvist was pivotal in building an outstanding international editorial board. Giuseppe Carrus intends to build on this success and further expand into areas where environmental psychology is put in a broader context of social-ecological and globalization studies.

