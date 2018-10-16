Frontiers in Artificial Intelligence: collaborating to make the AI revolution happen

While Artificial Intelligence is not new, the current resurgence of interest is different: for the first time, we have the available data, the necessary computing power, and the financial investments to make the AI revolution happen. Frontiers in Artificial Intelligence is an innovative, new Open-Access journal that provides a home for research and collaborations in this exciting field.

Frontiers in Artificial Intelligence will open for submissions on 30 October 2018.

Frontiers in Artificial Intelligence is a platform to share groundbreaking findings and technological advances. It covers a broad range of topics in artificial intelligence as well as its various forms and applications, e.g. Medicine and Public Health, Law, Language, Finance, Business, Education, Sustainability, and Policy and Governance, to name but a few. Thanks to our eminent and broad editorial board, we seek to create a truly interdisciplinary forum that fosters new perspectives by collaborating across boundaries.

Frontiers in Artificial Intelligence is led by an international group of 12 distinguished Chief Editors: Shlomo Argamon (Illinois Institute of Technology), Francisco Chiclana (De Montfort University), Dursun Delen (Oklahoma State University), Paolo Giudici (University of Pavia), Thomas Hartung (Johns Hopkins University), Enrique Herrera Viedma (University of Granada), Kristian Kersting (University Darmstadt), Sriraam Natarajan (UT Dallas), Sergei Nirenburg (Rensselaer Polytechnic University), Jochen Papenbrock (Firamis), Julita Vassileva (University of Saskatchewan) and Radboud Winkels (University of Amsterdam).

The following Research Topics are currently open for submissions:

Robots that Learn and Reason: Towards Learning Logic Rules from Noisy Data

Perspectives in Primary Prevention Research for Breast Cancer: A Focus on Gene—Environment Interactions

Resolution of Limitations of Deep Learning to Develop New AI Paradigms

AI and Financial Technology

Artificial Intelligence in Medical Applications using Unstructured Electronic Health Records

Stay up-to-date by following the journal on Twitter @FrontiersAi