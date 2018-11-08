Frontiers eBooks published in October 2018

Download this month’s new releases including the latest research collections on quasars, epilepsy, humanoid robotics, and many more!
Science:
|Mycorrhiza in Tropical and Neotropical Ecosystems
Edited by Mohamed Hijri and Amadou Bâ
|Optimizing Miscanthus for the Sustainable Bioeconomy: From Genes to Products
Edited by Kerrie Farrar, Emily A. Heaton and Luisa M. Trindade
|The Search for Biological Active Agent(s) From Actinobacteria
Edited by Learn-Han Lee, Kok-Gan Chan, Jem Stach, Elizabeth M. H. Wellington and Bey-Hing Goh
|The Good, The Bad and The Ugly: Multiple Roles of Bacteria in Human Life
Edited by Tatiana Venkova, Chew Chieng Yeo and Manuel Espinosa
|What Is the Role for Effective Pedagogy In Contemporary Higher Education?
Edited by Carl Senior, Dilly Fung, Christopher Howard and Rowena Senior
|Students at Risk of School Failure
Edited by José Jesús Gázquez and José Carlos Núñez
|Challenging the Functional Connectivity Disruption in Neurodegenerative Diseases: New Therapeutic Perspectives through Non-Invasive Neuromodulation and Cutting-Edge Technologies
Edited by Giancarlo Zito, Takashi Hanakawa, Luca Berdondini, Lorenzo Masia and Lorenzo Natale
|Involvements of TRP Channels and Oxidative Stress in Pain
Edited by Jose A. Pariente, Cristina Carrasco, Mustafa Naziroglu and Laszlo Pecze
|Quality of Horticultural Crops: A Recurrent/New Challenge for Plant Scientists in a Changing World
Edited by Nadia Bertin, Michel Génard and Maarten Hertog
|The Chemistry of Imaging Probes
Edited by Lorenzo Tei and Zsolt Baranyai
|Reaching to Grasp Cognition: Analyzing Motor Behavior to Investigate Social Interactions
Edited by Claudia Gianelli and Maurizio Gentilucci
|Microbial Exopolymers: Sources, Chemico-Physiological Properties, and Ecosystem Effects in the Marine Environment
Edited by Tony Gutierrez, Andreas Teske, Kai Ziervogel, Uta Passow and Antonietta Quigg
|Perivascular Adipose Tissue (PVAT) in Health and Disease
Edited by Stephanie W. Watts and Maik Gollasch
|Quasars at All Cosmic Epochs
Edited by Paola Marziani, Mauro D’Onofrio, Ascensión del Olmo and Deborah Dultzin
|Neural Computation in Embodied Closed-Loop Systems for the Generation of Complex Behavior: From Biology to Technology
Edited by Poramate Manoonpong and Christian Tetzlaff
|Structure-Related Intrinsic Electrical States and Firing Patterns of Neurons With Active Dendrites
Edited by Sergey M. Korogod
|New Trends on Genome and Transcriptome Characterizations
Edited by Rosalba Giugno and Vincenzo Manca
|Signaling Pathways in Developing and Pathological Tissues and Organs of the Craniofacial Complex
Edited by Thimios Mitsiadis, Claudio Cantù and Lucia Jimenez-Rojo
|Hypoxia in Kidney Disease
Edited by Maarten Koeners and Fredrik Palm
Health:
Engineering:
