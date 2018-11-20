Journal impact: Frontiers in Materials

Posted on November 20, 2018 in Impact Analysis

Frontiers in Materials receives its first Impact Factor

 

Frontiers in Materials received its first Impact Factor in 2018

Frontiers in Materials makes a strong start with its first Impact Factor of 2.008 (2017 Journal Citation Reports, 2018) — reflecting a stellar research community and Editorial Board, and the success of the Frontiers Open Science model .

Frontiers congratulates Field Chief Editor Nicola Pugno and all Specialty Chief Editors for their leadership and support in developing the journal. We also thank our Associate and Review Editors for their diligence and time, as well as our authors for choosing to highlight their work in Frontiers in Materials.

 

Frontiers in Materials received its first Impact Factor in 2018

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2018 Blog at WordPress.com.