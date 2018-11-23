Frontiers and the Swedish School of Sport and Health Sciences, GIH form open access publishing agreement

The Swedish School of Sport and Health Sciences, GIH (Gymnastik- och idrottshögskolan, GIH) supports their authors in publishing open access. As part of this support, eligible authors from GIH will benefit from a 10% discount under the terms of the Sweden Open Access Publishing Framework Agreement.

Eligible authors are corresponding authors of a given article employed by GIH.

Information for authors:

To submit your article under this institutional agreement, it is recommended you submit with an email domain affiliated to your institution. When submitting your article, please select ‘Swedish School of Sport and Health Sciences’ under the Institutional Agreements menu in the invoice section. Frontiers will then verify your affiliation with the GIH Library, and if confirmed, the discounted invoice will be sent to you via the Library.

If you have any questions, or want to check if your article is eligible, please contact the GIH Library at biblioteket@gih.se