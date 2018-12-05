Frontiers eBooks published in November 2018
Science:
|Mesothelial Physiology and Pathophysiology
Edited by Sotirios G. Zarogiannis
|Cooperative Adaptations and Evolution in Plant-Microbe Systems
Edited by Tatiana Matveeva, Nikolai Provorov and Jari P.T. Valkonen
|Phenomics
Edited by John Doonan and Marcos Egea-Cortines
|Problem Gambling: Summarizing Research Findings and Defining New Horizons
Edited by Tobias Hayer, Caterina Primi, Neven Ricijas, Daniel T. Olason and Jeffrey Derevensky
|Melt Water Retention Processes in Snow and Firn on Ice Sheets and Glaciers: Observations and Modeling
Edited by W. Tad Pfeffer, Jason E. Box, Robert S. Fausto and Horst Machguth
|Progress in Ecological Stoichiometry
Edited by Dedmer B. Van de Waal, James J. Elser, Adam C. Martiny, Robert W. Sterner and James B. Cotner
|Quantum Mechanical/Molecular Mechanical Approaches for the Investigation of Chemical Systems – Recent Developments and Advanced Applications
Edited by Thomas S. Hofer and Sam P. de Visser
|Neuromuscular Training and Adaptations in Youth Athletes
Edited by Urs Granacher, Christian Puta, Holger Horst Werner Gabriel, David G. Behm and Adamantios Arampatzis
|Synaptic Assembly and Neural Circuit Development
Edited by Jaewon Ko and Chen Zhang
|The Adaptive Value of Languages: Non-Linguistic Causes of Language Diversity
Edited by Antonio Benítez-Burraco and Steven Moran
|Advances in Legume Research
Edited by Diego Rubiales, Susana S. Araújo, Maria C. Vaz Patto and Nicolas Rispail
|Advances in Parasitic Weeds Research
Edited by Diego Rubiales, Mónica Fernández-Aparicio, Maurizio Vurro and Hanan Eizenberg
|Developmental, Modal, and Pathological Variation — Linguistic and Cognitive Profiles for Speakers of Linguistically Proximal Languages and Varieties
Edited by Kleanthes K. Grohmann, Maria Kambanaros and Evelina Leivada
|(Pushing) the Limits of Neuroplasticity Induced by Adult Language Acquisition
Edited by Jurriaan Witteman, Leticia Pablos-Robles, Maria Carmen Parafita Couto, Niels Schiller and Yiya Chen
|Mood and Cognition in Old Age
Edited by Lia Fernandes and Huali Wang
|The Brassicaceae — Agri-Horticultural and Environmental Perspectives
Edited by Naser A. Anjum, Sarvajeet Singh Gill, Om Parkash Dhankher, Juan F. Jimenez and Narendra Tuteja
|Microbial Ecology in the North Pacific Subtropical Gyre
Edited by Samuel T. Wilson and Matthew J. Church
|Electrochemically Active Microorganisms
Edited by Yong Xiao, Feng Zhao and Haoyi Cheng
|Microbial Connections Between the Subsurface Sulfur Cycle and Other Elemental Cycles
Edited by Alexandra V. Turchyn, Orit Sivan, Shuhei Ono and Tanja Bosak
|Regulatory RNAs in the Nervous System, 2nd Edition
Edited by Tommaso Pizzorusso, Alessandro Cellerino and Laure Bally-Cuif
|Anaerobic Digestion
Edited by Gavin Collins, Eric D. van Hullebusch, Giovanni Esposito, Cynthia Carliell-Marquet and Fernando G. Fermoso
|PDF
Health:
|The Vasopressin System and Behavior
Edited by Heather K. Caldwell and Aras Petrulis
|The Association of Other Autoimmune Diseases in Patients With Thyroid Autoimmunity
Edited by Alessandro Antonelli and Salvatore Benvenga
|Bilateral Vestibulopathy – Current Knowledge and Future Directions to Improve its Diagnosis and Treatment
Edited by Bryan K. Ward and Alexander A. Tarnutzer
|Neonatal and Pediatric Cerebro-Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation
Edited by Utpal Bhalala, Graeme Polglase, Eugene Dempsey and Michael Shoykhet
|Tailoring NK Cell Receptor-Ligand Interactions: an Art in Evolution. 2nd Edition
Edited by Ulrike Koehl, Antoine Toubert and Gianfranco Pittari
|Pediatric Hypertension: Update
Edited by Ibrahim F. Shatat and Tammy M. Brady
Engineering:
|Evolvability, Environments, Embodiment & Emergence in Robotics
Edited by John H. Long, Eric Aaron and Stéphane Doncieux
|International Conference on Carbon Dioxide Utilisation (ICCDU) 2016
Edited by Peter Styring, Katy Armstrong and Grant Wilson
|Performance of Innovative Controlled Buildings Under Resonant and Critical Earthquake Ground Motions
Edited by Izuru Takewaki
