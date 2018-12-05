Frontiers eBooks published in November 2018

Posted on December 5, 2018 in eBooks

Frontiers Research Topics - November 2018 eBooks

Download this month’s new releases including the latest research collections on problem gambling, adult language acquisition, CO2 utilization and many more! All eBooks are free to download, share and distribute.

Science:

Mesothelial Physiology and Pathophysiology
Edited by Sotirios G. Zarogiannis		PDF
Cooperative Adaptations and Evolution in Plant-Microbe Systems
Edited by Tatiana Matveeva, Nikolai Provorov and Jari P.T. Valkonen		PDF
Phenomics
Edited by John Doonan and Marcos Egea-Cortines		PDF
Problem Gambling: Summarizing Research Findings and Defining New Horizons
Edited by Tobias Hayer, Caterina Primi, Neven Ricijas, Daniel T. Olason and Jeffrey Derevensky		PDF
Melt Water Retention Processes in Snow and Firn on Ice Sheets and Glaciers: Observations and Modeling
Edited by W. Tad Pfeffer, Jason E. Box, Robert S. Fausto and Horst Machguth		PDF
Progress in Ecological Stoichiometry
Edited by Dedmer B. Van de Waal, James J. Elser, Adam C. Martiny, Robert W. Sterner and James B. Cotner		PDF
Quantum Mechanical/Molecular Mechanical Approaches for the Investigation of Chemical Systems – Recent Developments and Advanced Applications
Edited by Thomas S. Hofer and Sam P. de Visser		PDF
Neuromuscular Training and Adaptations in Youth Athletes
Edited by Urs Granacher, Christian Puta, Holger Horst Werner Gabriel, David G. Behm and Adamantios Arampatzis		PDF
Synaptic Assembly and Neural Circuit Development
Edited by Jaewon Ko and Chen Zhang		PDF
The Adaptive Value of Languages: Non-Linguistic Causes of Language Diversity
Edited by Antonio Benítez-Burraco and Steven Moran		PDF
Advances in Legume Research
Edited by Diego Rubiales, Susana S. Araújo, Maria C. Vaz Patto and Nicolas Rispail		PDF
Advances in Parasitic Weeds Research
Edited by Diego Rubiales, Mónica Fernández-Aparicio, Maurizio Vurro and Hanan Eizenberg		PDF
Developmental, Modal, and Pathological Variation — Linguistic and Cognitive Profiles for Speakers of Linguistically Proximal Languages and Varieties
Edited by Kleanthes K. Grohmann, Maria Kambanaros and Evelina Leivada		PDF
(Pushing) the Limits of Neuroplasticity Induced by Adult Language Acquisition
Edited by Jurriaan Witteman, Leticia Pablos-Robles, Maria Carmen Parafita Couto, Niels Schiller and Yiya Chen		PDF
Mood and Cognition in Old Age
Edited by Lia Fernandes and Huali Wang		PDF
The Brassicaceae — Agri-Horticultural and Environmental Perspectives
Edited by Naser A. Anjum, Sarvajeet Singh Gill, Om Parkash Dhankher, Juan F. Jimenez and Narendra Tuteja		PDF
Microbial Ecology in the North Pacific Subtropical Gyre
Edited by Samuel T. Wilson and Matthew J. Church		PDF
Electrochemically Active Microorganisms
Edited by Yong Xiao, Feng Zhao and Haoyi Cheng		PDF
Microbial Connections Between the Subsurface Sulfur Cycle and Other Elemental Cycles
Edited by Alexandra V. Turchyn, Orit Sivan, Shuhei Ono and Tanja Bosak		PDF
Regulatory RNAs in the Nervous System, 2nd Edition
Edited by Tommaso Pizzorusso, Alessandro Cellerino and Laure Bally-Cuif		PDF
Anaerobic Digestion
Edited by Gavin Collins, Eric D. van Hullebusch, Giovanni Esposito, Cynthia Carliell-Marquet and Fernando G. Fermoso		PDF﻿

Health:

The Vasopressin System and Behavior
Edited by Heather K. Caldwell and Aras Petrulis		PDF
The Association of Other Autoimmune Diseases in Patients With Thyroid Autoimmunity
Edited by Alessandro Antonelli and Salvatore Benvenga		PDF
Bilateral Vestibulopathy – Current Knowledge and Future Directions to Improve its Diagnosis and Treatment
Edited by Bryan K. Ward and Alexander A. Tarnutzer		PDF
Neonatal and Pediatric Cerebro-Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation
Edited by Utpal Bhalala, Graeme Polglase, Eugene Dempsey and Michael Shoykhet		PDF
Tailoring NK Cell Receptor-Ligand Interactions: an Art in Evolution. 2nd Edition
Edited by Ulrike Koehl, Antoine Toubert and Gianfranco Pittari		PDF
Pediatric Hypertension: Update
Edited by Ibrahim F. Shatat and Tammy M. Brady		PDF

Engineering:

Evolvability, Environments, Embodiment & Emergence in Robotics
Edited by John H. Long, Eric Aaron and Stéphane Doncieux		PDF
International Conference on Carbon Dioxide Utilisation (ICCDU) 2016
Edited by Peter Styring, Katy Armstrong and Grant Wilson		PDF
Performance of Innovative Controlled Buildings Under Resonant and Critical Earthquake Ground Motions
Edited by Izuru Takewaki

