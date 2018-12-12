Frontiers in Blockchain introduces new journal-wide $10,000 Best Paper Prize

The prize, presented in collaboration with the Yun Family and affiliate entities, will be awarded to the most outstanding research published across all sections within Frontiers in Blockchain

Frontiers in Blockchain aims to facilitate research in blockchain technologies and applications by publishing peer-reviewed developments and perspectives both from academia and industry together on an Open Access platform. The Yun Family and affiliate entities have chosen to support the work of Frontiers in Blockchain by sponsoring a prize of $10,000, awarded to the author of the most outstanding paper published in the journal.

Frontiers in Blockchain accepts submissions on a wide variety of themes, including but not limited to those of blockchain technologies, financial- and non-financial applications of blockchain, blockchain for good, smart contracts and the Fourth Industrial Revolution. The journal is peer-reviewed, with an international editorial board led by Chief Editors Olinga Ta’eed and Christopher Clack.

Yun family member Joon Yun is an alumnus of the Stanford University clinical faculty. Joon Yun and his wife launched the $1 million Palo Alto Longevity Prize in 2013 and provided the seed donation of $2 million for the National Academy of Medicine’s Healthy Longevity Grand Challenge to accelerate research in the field of aging. Joon Yun’s broad expertise is reflected in the large number of patents and scientific publications under his name, and he has given several TEDx talks addressing scientific and economic challenges the world faces. He and the team are excited by the potential to address the myriad of challenges faced by society today by reimagining new socio-economic structures through the application of blockchain technologies.

By encouraging and incentivizing the Open Access publication of research required to manifest change, they hope to make a positive and significant contribution to the world.

The “Yun Family Frontiers in Blockchain Prize” will be awarded in 2019 at the discretion of Frontiers, in agreement with the Frontiers in Blockchain Chief Editors.

For questions about Frontiers in Blockchain or the prize, please email blockchain@frontiersin.org, visit the journal website or follow us on Twitter @FrontBlockchain.