Frontiers eBooks published in December 2018

Posted on January 7, 2019 in eBooks

Frontiers Research Topics - December 2018 eBooks

Download this month’s new releases including the latest research collections on pesticide toxicity, pain management, next generation batteries and many more! All eBooks are free to download, share and distribute.

Shape the future of your field — and publish your own eBook — by editing an article collection around your research area. Learn more about Research Topics or submit your suggestion to topics@frontiersin.org

Science:

Evolutionary Feedbacks Between Population Biology and Genome Architecture
Edited by Tariq Ezaz and Scott V. Edwards		PDF
Ion Channel Trafficking and Cardiac Arrhythmias
Edited by Marcel A.G. van der Heyden, Brian P. Delisle, Baoxin Li and Hugues Abriel		PDF
The Sociocultural Context of Psychosocial Interventions
Edited by Francisco José Eiroa-Orosa, Tim Lomas and Michael Rowe		PDF
Pathogenesis of Leptospira
Edited by Elsio A. Wunder Jr, Azad Eshghi and Nadia Benaroudj		PDF
Building Strategies for Porcine Cancer Models
Edited by Tiago Collares, Fabiana K. Seixas, Laurie Rund and Lawrence B. Schook		PDF
The Role of AAA+ Proteins in Protein Repair and Degradation
Edited by James Shorter and Walid A. Houry		PDF
Biology and Pathogenesis of Legionella
Edited by Hayley Newton, Elizabeth Hartland and Matthias Machner		PDF
The Role of Iron in Bacterial Pathogenesis
Edited by Susu M. Zughaier and Pierre Cornelis 		PDF
Parenthood From Biology to Relation. Prevention, Assessment and Interventions for Developmental and Clinical Issues
Edited by Silvia Salcuni and Alessandra Simonelli		PDF
New Boundaries Between Aging, Cognition, and Emotions
Edited by Rocco Palumbo and Alberto Di Domenico		PDF
Pain Management in Clinical and Health Psychology
Edited by Gianluca Castelnuovo and Karlein M.G. Schreurs		PDF

Health:

Pathogenic Advances and Therapeutic Perspectives for Eosinophilic Inflammation
Edited by Florence E. Roufosse and Mats W. Johansson		PDF
Pediatric Venous Thromboembolism
Edited by Brian R. Branchford, Julie Jaffray and Arash Mahajerin		PDF
Toxicity of Pesticides on Health and Environment
Edited by Robin Mesnage and Gilles-Eric Seralini		PDF
Applications of Novel Analytical Methods in Epidemiology
Edited by Moh A. Alkhamis, Victoria J. Brookes and Kimberly VanderWaa		PDF
Less and Non-invasive Hemodynamic Monitoring Techniques
Edited by Samir G. Sakka and Bernd Saugel 		PDF
Apoptotic Cell Clearance in Health and Disease
Edited by Estee Kurant, Amiram Ariel and Kirsten Lauber		PDF﻿

Engineering:

Fast Ionic Conductors and Solid-Solid Interfaces Designed for Next Generation Solid-State Batteries
Edited by Fuminori Mizuno, Jeff Sakamoto and Shyue Ping Ong		PDF﻿

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2019 Blog at WordPress.com.