Frontiers and the University of Würzburg form open access publishing agreement

We are delighted to announce that the Julius-Maximilians-Universität Würzburg (University of Würzburg) has established an institutional agreement for open access publishing with Frontiers.

The University of Würzburg supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. As part of this support, it covers part of the article processing charges (APCs) via its Open Access Publishing Fund, and it has now entered an institutional membership agreement with Frontiers whereby eligible authors may publish in any Frontiers journal with a simplified process and a discount on APCs.

Eligible authors are corresponding authors affiliated to the University of Würzburg (including the University Hospital) who have no other funding to cover APCs.

Eligible authors will benefit from a streamlined invoicing process, managed directly between Frontiers and the Open Access Team at the University of Würzburg Library, relieving authors of responsibilities of handling invoices issued by Frontiers (the author will still be billed by the Library for part of the APC plus taxes). Furthermore, the University of Würzburg and the eligible authors will benefit from a 5% discount on APCs for articles covered by this agreement. The Library will also receive regular data reports on Frontiers articles with corresponding authors from the University, increasing transparency, planning reliability and potential for other process efficiency gains.

This agreement will further encourage University of Würzburg authors to publish open access, increasing uptake of open access for fellow researchers and the public at large to the results of mostly publicly funded research, while reducing costs.

Information for authors:

To submit your article under this institutional agreement, please select ‘University of Würzburg’ as institutional payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with the University of Würzburg Library’s Open Access Team, and if confirmed, the APC will be paid by the Library upon acceptance. Following this, the author will be billed by the Library for part of the APC plus taxes.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, how much the Library will cover, or if you require any further details, please visit the University Library’s Open Access Publishing page or contact openaccess@bibliothek.uni-wuerzburg.de

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional membership page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organisation.