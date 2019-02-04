Professor Steffen Petersen leads Cardiovascular Imaging

Cardiovascular Imaging specialty in Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine is now being led by Professor Steffen Petersen of Queen Mary University of London.

“Many patients around the globe benefit from cardiac imaging. It plays a major role in diagnosis, risk assessment and monitoring treatment effects over time. Cardiac imaging research has been helpful in understanding how diseases work,” explains Professor Steffen Petersen.

Professor Steffen Petersen

“We need to further improve our understanding of how cardiac imaging can best help to provide efficient and high quality services to our patients in the context of constrained resources in healthcare.”

“I believe that further cardiac imaging research will demonstrate how we can contribute to personalized medicine. As such, cardiac imaging research will shape and influence clinical practice and research in areas such as heart failure, electrophysiology and intervention.”

Professor Petersen is one of the leading imaging experts in the field of Cardiovascular Imaging. He is the Vice President of the European Association of Cardiovascular Imaging (EACVI) and has been actively involved in cardiovascular magnetic resonance (CMR) since 1998, reporting over 1,000 cardiac adult MRI scans each year. He is a Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine at the William Harvey Research Institute, Queen Mary University of London and a Consultant Cardiologist and Clinical Director for Research at Barts Heart Centre, Barts Health NHS Trust. He is also the Cardiovascular Programme Director of UCL Partners Academic Medical Centre.



Professor Petersen’s research interests include clinical trials using CMR, large-scale population-based studies using CMR and electronic health record research that incorporates cardiac imaging data. He sees big data and artificial intelligence playing a crucial role in cardiovascular imaging.



On accepting his role as new Chief Editor for the specialty, he says: “I am delighted with this appointment. Cardiovascular imaging has become key in delivering better care to patients. I look forward to further build on Frontiers’ work and reputation to contribute to improving cardiovascular outcomes –including quality of life– through knowledge creation and sharing.”



Professor Petersen together with his colleagues have recently launched an article collection in Cardiovascular Imaging on The role of Multimodality Cardiovascular Imaging in Inherited and Acquired Cardiomyopathies which is currently accepting submissions.



Cardiovascular Imaging together with other specialists, is devoted to supporting research activities using different modalities for invasive and non-invasive imaging of cardiovascular outcomes, supporting authors with a collaborative peer review approach and publishing articles which contribute substantially to the field of cardiovascular medicine.



