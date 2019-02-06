Frontiers eBooks published in January 2019
Download this month's new releases including the latest research collections on language acquisition, precision medicine in oncology, the use of lignin for fuels and chemicals, and many more!
Shape the future of your field — and publish your own eBook — by editing an article collection around your research area. Learn more about Research Topics or submit your suggestion to topics@frontiersin.org
Science:
|Foundations of Theoretical Approaches in Systems Biology
Edited by Alberto Marin-Sanguino, Julio Vera and Rui Alves
|Challenges and Opportunities for the EU Common Fisheries Policy Application in the Mediterranean and Black Sea
Edited by Simone Libralato, Francesco Colloca, Ali Cemal Gücü, Christos D. Maravelias, Cosimo Solidoro, Sebastián Villasante and Massimiliano Cardinale
|Palynology and Vegetation History
Edited by Valentí Rull, Encarni Montoya, Thomas Giesecke and Jesse L. Morris
|Language Acquisition in Diverse Linguistic, Social and Cognitive Circumstances
Edited by Maria Garraffa, Maria Teresa Guasti, Theodoros Marinis and Gary Morgan
|Arterial Aging and Age-Associated Arterial Diseases
Edited by Mingyi Wang, Jiguang Wang, Gianfranco Pintus and Cuntai Zhang
|Cell Adhesion and Migration in the Development of Multicellular Organisms
Edited by Takaaki Matsui, Mitsugu Fujita and Akihiko Ito
|Fifty Shades of Grey: Exploring the Dark Sides of Leadership and Followership
Edited by Susanne Braun, Ronit Kark and Barbara Wisse
|Drug Repositioning: Current Advances and Future Perspectives
Edited by Yuhei Nishimura and Hideaki Hara
|Neural & Bio-inspired Processing and Robot Control
Edited by Shuai Li, Yangming Li, Muhammad Umer Khan, Xin Luo and Huanqing Wang
|Neuroglia Molecular Mechanisms in Psychiatric Disorders
Edited by Caterina Scuderi, Mami Noda and Alexei Verkhratsky
|Hybrid Biomolecular Modeling
Edited by Slavica Jonic, Osamu Miyashita and Isabelle Callebaut
|Precision Medicine in Oncology
Edited by Angela Re, Caterina Nardella, Alessandro Quattrone and Andrea Lunardi
|Hormones and Neural Aging: Lessons From Experimental Models
Edited by Isabel Varela-Nieto, Julie A. Chowen and Luis Miguel García-Segura
|Acoustical Impact of Ships and Harbours: Airborne and Underwater N&V Pollution
Edited by Davide Borelli and Tomaso Gaggero
|P-type ATPases in Health and Disease
Edited by Sigrid A. Langhans, Olga Vagin and Laura Andrea Dada
|Structure and Function of Chloroplasts
Edited by Hongbo Gao, Rebecca L. Roston, Juliette Jouhet and Fei Yu
|The Future of Coral Reefs Subject to Rapid Climate Change: Lessons from Natural Extreme Environments
Edited by Emma F. Camp, Verena Schoepf, Peter J. Mumby and David J. Suggett
|Multisensor Systems for Analysis of Liquids and Gases: Trends and Developments
Edited by Larisa Lvova and Dmitry Kirsanov
|Nutritional Cognitive Neuroscience Research at the Crossroads of Nutrition, Psychology, and Neuroscience
Edited by Aron K. Barbey, Elizabeth J. Johnson and Margaret Joy Dauncey
|Redox and Nitrosative Signaling in Cardiovascular System: From Physiological Response to Disease
Edited by Mariarosaria Santillo and Pasquale Pagliaro
|Conceptual Categories and the Structure of Reality: Theoretical and Empirical Approaches
Edited by Paul M.W. Hackett
|Hormones and Economic Behavior
Edited by Pablo Brañas-Garza, Levent Neyse, Martin Voracek, Ulrich Schmidt and Monica Capra
|Epitranscriptomics: The Novel RNA Frontier
Edited by Giovanni Nigita, Mario Acunzo, William Chi Shing Cho and Carlo Maria Croce
Health:
Engineering:
|Advancements in Biomass Recalcitrance: The Use of Lignin for the Production of Fuels and Chemicals
Edited by Arthur J. Ragauskas and Chang Geun Yoo
