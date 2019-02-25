Frontiers and the University of Jyväskylä form open access publishing agreement

We are delighted to announce that the University of Jyväskylä has established an institutional membership agreement for open access publishing with Frontiers.

The Open Science Centre of University of Jyväskylä supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. As part of this support, University of Jyväskylä has entered an institutional agreement with Frontiers. Under the terms of this agreement, eligible authors from the University of Jyväskylä may publish in any Frontiers journal at no cost to them and with a simplified process.

Eligible authors will benefit from a streamlined invoicing process, managed directly between Frontiers and the Open Access team at the Open Science Centre of the University of Jyväskylä, relieving authors of the responsibility of payment. Furthermore, University of Jyväskylä and Open Science Centre will benefit from a membership discount on Article Processing Charges (APCs) for articles covered by this agreement.

This agreement will further encourage University of Jyväskylä authors to publish open access, increasing uptake of open access to the results of mostly publicly funded research, to the benefit of the scholarly community and the public at large, while reducing costs.

Information for authors:

To submit your article under this institutional agreement, please select ‘University of Jyväskylä’ as institutional payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with University of Jyväskylä, and if confirmed, the APC will be paid by University of Jyväskylä upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please visit Open Science in JYU or contact arto.ikonen@jyu.fi

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organisation.