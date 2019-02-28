Radiation detectors and imaging: a new section in Frontiers in Physics

— By Rossella Rebecchi

The new specialty section of Frontiers in Physics focuses on cutting-edge nuclear physics research on detectors technologies, combining it with different multi-disciplinary applications able to positively affect a big variety of research disciplines, from Medicine and Biology to Atomic, Nuclear and Space Physics, without forgetting Homeland Security and Environmental monitoring.

Exceptional leading editor of the new section is Professor Cinzia Da Via, world-renowned expert in innovative radiation detectors for high-energy physics. Professor Da Via has always brought forward cutting-edge and multi-disciplinary research in high energy physics: she was the founder and leader of the 3D ATLAS pixel R&D Collaboration and she now focuses on the study of 3D printed Dosimetry and vertical integration of smart systems.

“The time is now ripe to further research in the field of radiation detectors development since new and emerging technologies are now available among materials and processing technologies. Having better detectors might shed some light on details in the data which are not accessible today and which might be key in accessing new physics. This is true for high energy physics but also astroparticle, and synchrotron light physics,” states

Professor Da Via.

The new section of Frontiers in Physics aims to encourage researchers to be creative in the use of these new available technologies and to foster collaboration between scientists, industries and users. As Chief Editor,

Professor Da Via will facilitate this collaboration making the section “a reference to look at for the latest results and ideas in the field. Open Access will moreover give us the tools to progress faster, sharing data and discoveries real time with everyone in the world.”

The Radiation Detectors and Imaging section is now open for submissions and welcomes high-quality articles and topical themed article collection proposals across the breadth of the field.

Two article collections are already open for submissions:

Follow Frontiers in Physics on Twitter and register for article alerts to receive the latest research.