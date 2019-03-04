Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam resumes institutional agreement in 2019

From 1 March 2019, affiliated authors from the VU Amsterdam may be eligible to have one (1) APC covered by the VU University Library’s Open Access fund, while the fund lasts, when they publish in any of the Frontiers journals.

Eligible authors include corresponding authors affiliated with the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam who have not had an APC covered by the Open Access fund in the past.

Eligible authors will benefit from a streamlined invoicing process, managed directly between Frontiers and the Open Access team at the VU Amsterdam Library, relieving authors of the responsibility of payment. Furthermore, the VU Amsterdam will benefit from a membership discount on Article Processing Charges (APCs) for articles covered by this agreement.

This agreement will further encourage VU Amsterdam authors to publish open access, increasing uptake of open access to the results of mostly publicly funded research, to the benefit of the scholarly community and the public at large, while reducing costs.

This 2019 agreement replaces the previous agreement from 2018.

Information for authors:

To submit your article under this institutional agreement, please select ‘Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam’ as institutional payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with the VU Amsterdam Library, and if confirmed, the APC will be paid by the Library upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please visit Open Access Publishing or contact openaccess.ub@vu.nl to confirm your eligibility for APC funding.

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional membership page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organisation.