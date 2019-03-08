Frontiers eBooks published in February 2019
Science:
|Novel Approaches in Microbiome Analyses and Data Visualization
Edited by Jessica Galloway-Peña, and Michele Guindani
|Axonopathy in Neurodegenerative Disease
Edited by Samuel D. Crish, Robert W. Burgess, Denise M. Inman, Christine M. Dengler-Crish, Jason R. Richardson, and Brett Schofield
|Detection and Estimation of Working Memory States and Cognitive Functions Based on Neurophysiological Measures
Edited by Felix Putze, Christian Mühl, Fabien Lotte, Stephen Fairclough, and Christian Herff
|Advances in Sustainable Viticulture and Winemaking Microbiology
Edited by Gustavo Cordero-Bueso, Pedro Izquierdo-Cañas, and Giovanna Suzzi
|The Red Cell Life-Cycle From Erythropoiesis to Clearance
Edited by Lars Kaestner and Anna Bogdanova
|Time Perception and Dysfunction: Clinical and Practical Implications
Edited by Deana Davalos, Giovanna Mioni, Simon Grondin, and Felipe Ortuño
|Agroecosystems Facing Global Climate Change: The Search for Sustainability
Edited by José M. Mirás-Avalos, and Philippe C. Baveye
|Recent Discoveries in Human Serious Foodborne Pathogenic Bacteria: Resurgence, Pathogenesis, and Control Strategies
Edited by Lanming Chen and Walid Alali
|Human Papillomaviruses and Polyomaviruses in Skin Cancer
Edited by Herbert Johannes Pfister, Marisa Gariglio, and Sigrun Smola
|The Physiology of Inflammation – The Final Common Pathway to Disease
Edited by Alexandrina Ferreira Mendes, Maria Teresa Cruz, and Oreste Gualillo
|Social and Emotional Influences on Human Development: Perspectives from Developmental Neuroscience
Edited by Nicola K. Ferdinand, Markus Paulus, Tobias Schuwerk, and Nina Kühn-Popp
|Biomechatronics: Harmonizing Mechatronic Systems With Human Beings
Edited by Dingguo Zhang, Venketesh Dubey, Wenwei Yu, and Kin Huat Low
|Mycorrhizosphere Communication: Mycorrhizal Fungi and Endophytic Fungus-Plant Interactions
Edited by Erika Kothe and Katarzyna Turnau
|Recent Advancements in Structural Equation Modeling (SEM): From Both Methodological and Application Perspectives
Edited by Oi-Man Kwok, Mike W.-L. Cheung, Suzanne Jak, Ehri Ryu, and Jerry Jiun-Yu Wu
|Chemoinformatics Approaches to Structure- and Ligand-Based Drug Design
Edited by Adriano D. Andricopulo, and Leonardo L. G. Ferreira
|Advances and Challenges in Nanomedicine
Edited by Susan Hua and Sherry Y. Wu
|Vascularization for Regenerative Medicine
Edited by Andrea Banfi, Wolfgang Holnthoner, Mikaël M. Martino, and Seppo Ylä-Herttuala
|Function and Regulation of Chemoreceptors
Edited by Dieter Wicher and Frédéric Marion-Poll
|The Individual Microbe: Single-Cell Analysis and Agent-Based Modelling
Edited by Johan H. J. Leveau, Ferdi L. Hellweger, Jan-Ulrich Kreft, Clara Prats, and Weiwen Zhang
|The Contribution of Postural Adjustments to Body Balance and Motor Performance
Edited by Eric Yiou, Alain Hamaoui, and Gilles Allali
|Modulation of Ion Channels and Ionic Pumps by Fatty Acids: Implications in Physiology and Pathology
Edited by Mario Diaz and Mauricio Antonio Retamal
|Microbial Safety in Water Resources
Edited by Pei-Ying Hong, Timothy R. Julian, and Muhammad Raihan Jumat
|Adult Neurogenesis: Beyond Rats and Mice
Edited by Luca Bonfanti and Irmgard Amrein
|Neurocardiovascular Diseases: New Aspects of the Old Issues
Edited by Tijana Bojić, Antonio M. Esquinas, and Tarek Francis Antonios
|Frontiers in Physics – 2017 & 2018 Editor’s Choice
Edited by Thomas Beyer, Ewald Moser, Dieter W. Heermann, Christian F. Klingenberg, James Sauls, José W. F. Valle, Jan de Boer, Emilio Elizalde, Dumitru Baleanu, Alex Hansen, Nicholas X. Fang, Lorenzo Pavesi, Bretislav Friedrich, Christine Charles, Matjaž Perc, Jasper Van Der Gucht, Rudolf von Steiger, and Claudio Bogazzi
Health:
Engineering:
|Biomaterials for Brain Therapy and Repair
Edited by Sara Pedron and Brendan A.C. Harley
