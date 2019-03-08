Frontiers eBooks published in February 2019

Posted on March 8, 2019 in eBooks, Top News

Frontiers eBooks February 2019

Download this month’s new releases including the latest research collections on time perception, adult neurogenesis, internet gaming disorder and many more! All eBooks are free to download, share and distribute.

Science:

Novel Approaches in Microbiome Analyses and Data Visualization
Edited by Jessica Galloway-Peña, and Michele Guindani 		PDF
Axonopathy in Neurodegenerative Disease
Edited by Samuel D. Crish, Robert W. Burgess, Denise M. Inman, Christine M. Dengler-Crish, Jason R. Richardson, and Brett Schofield		PDF
Detection and Estimation of Working Memory States and Cognitive Functions Based on Neurophysiological Measures
Edited by Felix Putze, Christian Mühl, Fabien Lotte, Stephen Fairclough, and Christian Herff 		PDF
Advances in Sustainable Viticulture and Winemaking Microbiology
Edited by Gustavo Cordero-Bueso, Pedro Izquierdo-Cañas, and Giovanna Suzzi		PDF
The Red Cell Life-Cycle From Erythropoiesis to Clearance
Edited by Lars Kaestner and Anna Bogdanova		PDF
Time Perception and Dysfunction: Clinical and Practical Implications
Edited by Deana Davalos, Giovanna Mioni, Simon Grondin, and Felipe Ortuño		PDF
Agroecosystems Facing Global Climate Change: The Search for Sustainability
Edited by José M. Mirás-Avalos, and Philippe C. Baveye		PDF
Recent Discoveries in Human Serious Foodborne Pathogenic Bacteria: Resurgence, Pathogenesis, and Control Strategies
Edited by Lanming Chen and Walid Alali		PDF
Human Papillomaviruses and Polyomaviruses in Skin Cancer
Edited by Herbert Johannes Pfister, Marisa Gariglio, and Sigrun Smola		PDF
The Physiology of Inflammation – The Final Common Pathway to Disease
Edited by Alexandrina Ferreira Mendes, Maria Teresa Cruz, and Oreste Gualillo		PDF
Social and Emotional Influences on Human Development: Perspectives from Developmental Neuroscience
Edited by Nicola K. Ferdinand, Markus Paulus, Tobias Schuwerk, and Nina Kühn-Popp		PDF
Biomechatronics: Harmonizing Mechatronic Systems With Human Beings
Edited by Dingguo Zhang, Venketesh Dubey, Wenwei Yu, and Kin Huat Low		PDF
Mycorrhizosphere Communication: Mycorrhizal Fungi and Endophytic Fungus-Plant Interactions
Edited by Erika Kothe and Katarzyna Turnau		PDF
Recent Advancements in Structural Equation Modeling (SEM): From Both Methodological and Application Perspectives
Edited by Oi-Man Kwok, Mike W.-L. Cheung, Suzanne Jak, Ehri Ryu, and Jerry Jiun-Yu Wu		PDF
Chemoinformatics Approaches to Structure- and Ligand-Based Drug Design
Edited by Adriano D. Andricopulo, and Leonardo L. G. Ferreira		PDF
Advances and Challenges in Nanomedicine
Edited by Susan Hua and Sherry Y. Wu		PDF
Vascularization for Regenerative Medicine
Edited by Andrea Banfi, Wolfgang Holnthoner, Mikaël M. Martino, and Seppo Ylä-Herttuala		PDF
Function and Regulation of Chemoreceptors
Edited by Dieter Wicher and Frédéric Marion-Poll		PDF
The Individual Microbe: Single-Cell Analysis and Agent-Based Modelling
Edited by Johan H. J. Leveau, Ferdi L. Hellweger, Jan-Ulrich Kreft, Clara Prats, and Weiwen Zhang		PDF
The Contribution of Postural Adjustments to Body Balance and Motor Performance
Edited by Eric Yiou, Alain Hamaoui, and Gilles Allali		PDF
Modulation of Ion Channels and Ionic Pumps by Fatty Acids: Implications in Physiology and Pathology
Edited by Mario Diaz and Mauricio Antonio Retamal		PDF﻿
Microbial Safety in Water Resources
Edited by Pei-Ying Hong, Timothy R. Julian, and Muhammad Raihan Jumat		PDF
Adult Neurogenesis: Beyond Rats and Mice
Edited by Luca Bonfanti and Irmgard Amrein		PDF
Neurocardiovascular Diseases: New Aspects of the Old Issues
Edited by Tijana Bojić, Antonio M. Esquinas, and Tarek Francis Antonios		PDF
Frontiers in Physics – 2017 & 2018 Editor’s Choice
Edited by Thomas Beyer, Ewald Moser, Dieter W. Heermann, Christian F. Klingenberg, James Sauls, José W. F. Valle, Jan de Boer, Emilio Elizalde, Dumitru Baleanu, Alex Hansen, Nicholas X. Fang, Lorenzo Pavesi, Bretislav Friedrich, Christine Charles, Matjaž Perc, Jasper Van Der Gucht, Rudolf von Steiger, and Claudio Bogazzi

Health:

Neural Mechanisms Underlying Internet Gaming Disorder
Edited by Jintao Zhang and Matthias Brand		PDF
Neuroimaging of Affective Empathy and Emotional Communication
Edited by Argye E. Hillis and Katherine P. Rankin		PDF
Cancer Models
Edited by Michael Breitenbach and Jens Hoffmann		PDF
Current Perspectives on Insulin-like Growth Factor Binding Protein (IGFBP) Research
Edited by Andreas Hoeflich, John Pintar, and Briony Forbes		PDF
C-Reactive Protein in Age-Related Disorders
Edited by Mark Slevin and Blanca Molins		PDF
New Directions in the Management of Status Epilepticus
Edited by Batool F. Kirmani, Ashok K. Shetty, and Lee A. Shapiro		PDF
The Multiple Facets of Kisspeptin Activity in Biological Systems
Edited by Rosanna Chianese, William H. Colledge, Silvia Fasano, and Rosaria Meccariello		PDF
Emerging Viruses: Host Immunity and Novel Therapeutic Interventions
Edited by Alan Chen-Yu Hsu, Anna Smed-Sörensen, Ding Yuan Oh, and Hiroyuki Oshiumi		PDF
The Immunomodulatory Properties of Extracellular Vesicles From Pathogens, Immune Cells and Non-Immune Cells
Edited by Ivan K. H. Poon, Christopher D. Gregory, and Maria Kaparakis-Liaskos		PDF
Lymph Node T Cell Dynamics and Novel Strategies for HIV Cure
Edited by Constantinos Petrovas and Vijayakumar Velu		PDF
Frontiers in Oncology World Cancer Day 2019 Special Edition
Edited by Giuseppe Giaccone

Engineering:

Biomaterials for Brain Therapy and Repair
Edited by Sara Pedron and Brendan A.C. Harley		PDF

