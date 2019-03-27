Frontiers and Iowa State University form open access publishing agreement

We are delighted to announce that the Iowa State University of Science and Technology (Iowa State) has established an institutional membership agreement for open access publishing with Frontiers.

The Iowa State University of Science and Technology supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. As part of this support, Iowa State University Library has entered an institutional agreement with Frontiers. Under the terms of this agreement, eligible authors from Iowa State University may publish in any Frontiers journal at no cost to the author.

To be eligible, a publication’s corresponding author must be affiliated with Iowa State University.

Eligible authors will benefit from a streamlined invoicing process, managed directly between Frontiers and the Office of Scholarly Communication team at Iowa State University Library, relieving authors of the responsibility of payment. Furthermore, Iowa State University and its Library will benefit from a discount on articles covered by this agreement.

This agreement will further encourage Iowa State authors to publish open access, increasing uptake of open access for fellow researchers and the public at large to the results of mostly publicly funded research, while reducing costs.

Information for authors:

To submit your article under this institutional agreement, please select ‘Iowa State University’ as institutional payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with Iowa State University Library’s Scholarly Communication team, and if confirmed, the APC will be paid by the Library upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please visit Iowa State University’s Open Access Publishing page or contact openisu@iastate.edu

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organisation.