It’s kick off for Frontiers in Sports and Active Living

Sports permeate all aspects of our lives – as leisure, an important part of the economy, a way to create social identities, and a paramount factor of physical and mental health. But the World Health Organization estimates that 1 in 4 adults and more than 80% of adolescents are not physically active enough worldwide.

Tackling problems in daily life through sport research

Frontiers in Sports and Active Living provides a new multidisciplinary platform to examine sports from all perspectives, uniting experts in both the natural and social sciences, to try to understand the benefits of sports and active living for all parts of society.

Leading experts shed light on sport’s benefits

Led by Chief Editors Professor Grégoire Millet (University of Lausanne) and Professor Richard Giulianotti (Loughborough University), the journal welcomes fresh ideas and approaches that aim to shift paradigms in our understanding of the benefits of exercising and being active, regardless of gender, age, country, income or social environment.

Physical activity as a part of medical treatment

A strong believer of the many benefits of physical activity, Professor Millet was motivated to move into the field of sports and active living as a researcher. Professor Millet: “Physical activity has many positive outcomes for individuals and societies. Being active is the simplest non-pharmacological means of staying healthy.” He also highlights a particular area that deserves further investigation: “The benefits of active living for the prevention of many diseases are well documented. However, the positive consequences of physical activity during treatment or post-surgery are less investigated and need more promotion.”

Explore intersections between sport, human development, globalization, technology and more

Professor Giulianotti is interested in pushing research boundaries in the areas of new technologies, gender and sexuality issues, the environment, the body, the multifaceted aspects of human development, and globalization processes across the field of sports. He explains his motivation for pursuing a research career in sports: “I’ve always had a major interest in sport, whether as a participant or spectator, so it’s a privilege to have the opportunity to research this field for a living. As a social scientist, I have also found this to be a particularly fascinating field for research, through prior investigations of debates and issues relating to supporter cultures, the commercialization and globalization of sport, and the role of sport and physical culture in promoting social development.”

Cross-disciplinary research and collaboration

As sports play a role in all parts of life and research, collaborations across disciplinary boundaries are key – these spark innovations and provide more accurate and insightful research findings. Professor Giulianotti:“Frontiers in Sports and Active Living will actively encourage cross-disciplinary endeavors, by providing a unique platform for scholars with diverse backgrounds and domains of expertise to communicate, share knowledge, and explore new collaborations in areas of mutual interest.”

Ahead of the United Nations International Day of Sport for Development and Peace commemorated worldwide on the 6th of April, Frontiers in Sports and Active Living is open for submissions in five specialties:

Further specialties on Sports Management and Marketing; Injury Prevention and Rehabilitation; Exercise in Prevention and Management of Diseases; and Sport, Leisure and Tourism are coming soon.

Our first Research Topics too are open for submission:

