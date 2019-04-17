Come meet Frontiers at the 4th Open Science Meeting 2019 #glposm

Posted on April 17, 2019 in About Frontiers, Frontiers Announcements

Global Land Programme 4th Open Science Meeting 2019 banner image

From 24-26 April 2019, Frontiers in Sustainable Food Systems and Frontiers in Forests and Global Change will be in Bern for the 4th Open Science Meeting 2019 #glposm (https://glp.earth/osm-2019).

If you are an attendee at the conference, we invite you to our exhibitor booth to discuss our community journals; our collaborative, rigorous and fair peer-review system; and how publishing with Frontiers will unlock your research’s true impact.

Please feel free to schedule a meeting with our team:

Email: sustainablefoodsystems@frontiersin.org |
forestsandglobalchange@frontiersin.org﻿

Follow us on Twitter: @FrontSustain

Frontiers looks forward to meeting you!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2019 Blog at WordPress.com.