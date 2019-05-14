Frontiers eBooks published in April 2019

Frontiers special issue research collection eBooks - published April 2019

Download this month’s new releases including the latest research collections on landslide hazards, nanoparticles in cancer therapy, the influence of explicit assessment criteria, and many more! All eBooks are free to download, share and distribute.

Science:

Integrative Toxicogenomics: Analytical Strategies to Amalgamate Exposure Effects With Genomic Sciences
Edited by Pierre R. Bushel and Weida Tong		PDF
Experience-Dependent Neuroplasticity Across the Lifespan: From Risk to Resilience
Edited by Erica R. Glasper and Gretchen N. Neigh		PDF
Understanding and Modulating Bone and Cartilage Cell Fate for Regenerative Medicine
Edited by Roberto Narcisi and Eric Farrell		PDF
Landslide Hazard in a Changing Environment
Edited by Davide Tiranti and Roberto Cremonini		PDF
Integrative Approaches to the Molecular Physiology of Inflammation
Edited by Enrique Hernández-Lemus, María Elena Soto and Carlos Rosales		PDF
Integrative Computational Systems Biology Approaches in Immunology and Medicine
Edited by Lars Kaderali, Fabian Theis, Esteban A. Hernandez-Vargas, Vitaly V. Ganusov, Stanca M. Ciupe, Ramit Mehr and Ruy Ribeiro		PDF
Endocrine and Paracrine Role of FGF23 and Klotho in Health and Disease
Edited by Reinhold G. Erben and L. Darryl Quarles		PDF
Smart Tools for Caring: Nanotechnology Meets Medical Challenges
Edited by Giada Genchi and Gianni Ciofani		PDF
The Responses of Marine Microorganisms, Communities and Ecofunctions to Environmental Gradients
Edited by Hongyue Dang, Martin G. Klotz, Charles Lovell and Stefan M. Sievert		PDF
Nanoparticles in Cancer Therapy: Novel Concepts, Mechanisms and Applications
Edited by Qingxin Mu and Bing Yan		PDF
Beyond Embodied Cognition: Intentionality, Affordance, and Environmental Adaptation
Edited by Zheng Jin, Maurizio Tirassa and Anna M. Borghi		PDF
Advanced HPC-based Computational Modeling in Biomechanics and Systems Biology
Edited by Mariano Vázquez, Peter V. Coveney, Hernan Edgardo Grecco, Alfons Hoekstra and Bastien Chopard		PDF
Plant-Microbe-Insect Interactions in Ecosystem Management and Agricultural Praxis
Edited by Gero Benckiser, Krishnamurthy Kumar, Anton Hartmann and Bernd Honermeier		PDF
Chemometrics-based Spectroscopy for Pharmaceutical and Biomedical Analysis
Edited by Hoang Vu Dang and Federico Marini		PDF

Health:

Network Spread Models of Neurodegenerative Diseases
Edited by Ashish Raj and Yasser Iturria Medina		PDF
Transfusion Medicine and Blood
Edited by Michel Prudent, Jean-Daniel Tissot, Stefano Fontana and Christoph Niederhauser		PDF
From Biology to Clinical Management: An Update on Aortic Valve Disease
Edited by Cécile Oury, Alain Nchimi and Patrizio Lancellotti		PDF
The Environment-Animal-Human Web: A “One Health” View of Toxicological Risk Analysis
Edited by Chiara Frazzoli and Alberto Mantovani		PDF
Intraoperative Radiotherapy (IORT) – A New Frontier for Personalized Medicine as Adjuvant Treatment and Treatment of Locally Recurrent Advanced Malignancy
Edited by William Small, Jr. and Tarita O. Thomas		PDF
Immunomodulatory Functions of Nutritional Ingredients in Health and Disease
Edited by Jia Sun and Paul de Vos		PDF
Risk Factors and Outcome Predicating Biomarker of Neurodegenerative Diseases
Edited by Chaur-Jong Hu and Jean-Noël Octave		PDF
Stress and Immunity
Edited by Yong-Soo Bae, Eui-Cheol Shin, Yoe-Sik Bae and Willem van Eden		PDF
TSH Receptor and Autoimmunity
Edited by Takashi Akamizu, Jae Hoon Chung, Cesidio Giuliani, Rauf Latif, Giorgio Napolitano and Susanne Neumann		PDF
Peripheral Markers of Immune Response in Major Psychiatric Disorders: Where Are We Now and Where Do We Want to Be?
Edited by Błażej Misiak, Dorota Frydecka, Bartłomiej Stańczykiewicz and Jerzy Samochowiec		PDF
Endothelial Dysfunction During Inflammation and Alloimmunity
Edited by Olaf Penack and Thomas Luft		PDF

Engineering:

Transparency in Assessment – Exploring the Influence of Explicit Assessment Criteria
Edited by Anders Jönsson and Frans Prins		PDF﻿

