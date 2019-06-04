UC Davis and Frontiers form open access publishing agreement

We are delighted to announce that the University of California, Davis (UC Davis) and Frontiers have formed an institutional membership agreement for open access publishing.

The University of California, Davis supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. As part of this support, UC Davis Library has entered an institutional agreement with Frontiers. Under the terms of this agreement, UC Davis-affiliated corresponding authors will benefit from a 7.5% membership discount on article processing charges (APCs) when publishing in any of Frontiers’ open access journals, irrespective of what fund covers the APC.

The 7.5% discount will apply for an initial period from 29 May 2019 to 31 December 2019 (reference date is the article acceptance date), and UC Davis and Frontiers are planning for continuation and development of this collaboration thereafter.

The discount will be automatically applied if UC Davis-affiliated corresponding authors submit manuscripts with a UC Davis institutional email address. If they submit via another email domain, but they indicate UC Davis as the affiliation on the paper, Frontiers will verify eligibility for the discount with the UC Davis Library.

This agreement will further encourage UC Davis authors to publish open access, increasing uptake of open access for fellow researchers and the public at large to the results of mostly publicly funded research, while reducing costs.

For more information on this agreement, please contact libcollections@ucdavis.edu

For background information please see Open Access Publishing at UC.

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organisation.