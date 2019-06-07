Frontiers eBooks published in May 2019
Download this month’s new releases including the latest research collections on infant gut microbiota, stroke in elderly, tropical biodiversity and many more! All eBooks are free to download, share and distribute.
Science:
|Particles at Fluid Interfaces
Edited by Erica Wanless, Grant Webber, and Syuji Fujii
|Using Genomics, Metagenomics and Other “Omics” to Assess Valuable Microbial Ecosystem Services and Novel Biotechnological Applications
Edited by Diana Elizabeth Marco and Florence Abram
|Brain Nutrient Sensing in the Control of Energy Balance: New Insights and Perspectives
Edited by Céline Cruciani-Guglielmacci and Xavier Fioramonti
|Reliability and Reproducibility in Functional Connectomics
Edited by Xi-Nian Zuo, Bharat B. Biswal, and Russell A. Poldrack
|Adverse Reactions to Biomaterials: State of the Art in Biomaterial Risk Assessment, Immunomodulation and In Vitro Models for Biomaterial Testing
Edited by Nihal Engin Vrana, Amir M. Ghaemmaghami, and Pinar Zorlutuna
|Epidemiology and Control of Notifiable Animal Diseases
Edited by Julio Álvarez, Douwe Bakker, and Javier Bezos
|From Fires to Oceans: Dynamics of Fire-Derived Organic Matter in Terrestrial and Aquatic Ecosystems
Edited by Samuel Abiven and Cristina Santín
|The Role of Calcium Handling in Heart Failure and Heart Failure Associated Arrhythmias
Edited by Elisabetta Cerbai, Alessandro Mugelli, and Daniel M. Johnson
|Environmental Catalysis and the Corresponding Catalytic Mechanism
Edited by Zhimin Ao, Hongqi Sun, and Andres Fullana
|Phosphorus Along the Soil-Freshwater-Ocean Continuum
Edited by Barbara J. Cade-Menun, Solange Duhamel, Rosalind J. Dodd, Christian Lønborg, Chris T. Parsons, and William D. Taylor
|Thermophilic and Halophilic Extremophiles in Eurasian Environments
|The Medial Prefrontal Cortex and Integration in ASD and Typical Cognition
Edited by Dorit Ben Shalom and Yoram S. Bonneh
|Brain Stimulation and Behavioral Change
Edited by Claudio Lucchiari, Nicholas J. Kelley, Maria E. Vanutelli, and Roberta Ferrucci
|Assessing Cellular Microstructure in Biological Tissues using In Vivo Diffusion-Weighted Magnetic Resonance
Edited by Julien Valette, Itamar Ronen, and Sune Nørhøj Jespersen
|Diagnostic Approaches for Aspergillus Infections
Edited by Juergen Prattes, Helmut J. F. Salzer, and Martin Hoenigl
|Rediscovering Local Landraces: Shaping Horticulture for the Future
Edited by Spyridon A. Petropoulos, Isabel C. F. R. Ferreira, and Lillian Barros
|Organohalide Respiration: New Findings in Metabolic Mechanisms and Bioremediation Applications
Edited by Shanquan Wang, Jianzhong He, Chaofeng Shen, and Michael J. Manefield
|Owning a Body + Moving a Body = Me?
Edited by Lorenzo Pia, Francesca Garbarini, Andreas Kalckert, and Hong Yu Wong
|Diabetes and Heart Failure: Pathogenesis and Novel Therapeutic Approaches
Edited by Celestino Sardu, Claudio de Lucia, Laurent Metzinger, and Coert J. Zuurbier
|Cross Adaptation and Cross Tolerance in Human Health and Disease
Edited by Ben James Lee, Oliver R. Gibson, Charles Douglas Thake, James David Cotter, Mike Tipton, and John Alan Hawley
|Advances in the Biology and Conservation of Marine Turtles
Edited by Sara M. Maxwell, Peter H. Dutton, Sabrina Fossette-Halot, Mariana M. P. B. Fuentes, and Richard D. Reina
|Advances in Craniofacial and Dental Materials Through Nanotechnology and Tissue Engineering
Edited by Giovanna Orsini, Angelo Putignano, and Thimios A. Mitsiadis
|Novel Insights into Algal Biology and Biotechnology
Edited by Yuval Kaye, Yandu Lu, Jianhua Fan, Haojie Jin, Youn-Il Park, Peer Schenk, and Jianfeng Niu
|Infant Gut Microbiota Colonization and Food Impact
Edited by Christophe Lacroix, Maria Carmen Collado, Christophe Chassard, and Aldo Corsetti
|Engineering Microbes for Therapy
Edited by Aleš Berlec and Borut Štrukelj
Health:
Young Minds:
|Tropical Biodiversity: Why Should We Care?
Edited by Ana Maria Rocha de Almeida, and Chelsea D. Specht
