Frontiers eBooks published in May 2019

Science:

Particles at Fluid Interfaces
Edited by Erica Wanless, Grant Webber, and Syuji Fujii		PDF
Using Genomics, Metagenomics and Other “Omics” to Assess Valuable Microbial Ecosystem Services and Novel Biotechnological Applications
Edited by Diana Elizabeth Marco and Florence Abram		PDF
Brain Nutrient Sensing in the Control of Energy Balance: New Insights and Perspectives
Edited by Céline Cruciani-Guglielmacci and Xavier Fioramonti		PDF
Reliability and Reproducibility in Functional Connectomics
Edited by Xi-Nian Zuo, Bharat B. Biswal, and Russell A. Poldrack		PDF
Adverse Reactions to Biomaterials: State of the Art in Biomaterial Risk Assessment, Immunomodulation and In Vitro Models for Biomaterial Testing
Edited by Nihal Engin Vrana, Amir M. Ghaemmaghami, and Pinar Zorlutuna 		PDF
Epidemiology and Control of Notifiable Animal Diseases
Edited by Julio Álvarez, Douwe Bakker, and Javier Bezos 		PDF
From Fires to Oceans: Dynamics of Fire-Derived Organic Matter in Terrestrial and Aquatic Ecosystems
Edited by Samuel Abiven and Cristina Santín		PDF
The Role of Calcium Handling in Heart Failure and Heart Failure Associated Arrhythmias
Edited by Elisabetta Cerbai, Alessandro Mugelli, and Daniel M. Johnson 		PDF
Environmental Catalysis and the Corresponding Catalytic Mechanism
Edited by Zhimin Ao, Hongqi Sun, and Andres Fullana		PDF
Phosphorus Along the Soil-Freshwater-Ocean Continuum
Edited by Barbara J. Cade-Menun, Solange Duhamel, Rosalind J. Dodd, Christian Lønborg, Chris T. Parsons, and William D. Taylor 		PDF
Thermophilic and Halophilic Extremophiles in Eurasian Environments
Edited by Hongchen Jiang, Wen-Jun Li, Nils-Kaare Birkeland, and Dilfuza EgamberdievaThermophilic and Halophilic Extremophiles in Eurasian Environments		PDF
The Medial Prefrontal Cortex and Integration in ASD and Typical Cognition
Edited by Dorit Ben Shalom and Yoram S. Bonneh		PDF
Brain Stimulation and Behavioral Change
Edited by Claudio Lucchiari, Nicholas J. Kelley, Maria E. Vanutelli, and Roberta Ferrucci		PDF
Assessing Cellular Microstructure in Biological Tissues using In Vivo Diffusion-Weighted Magnetic Resonance
Edited by Julien Valette, Itamar Ronen, and Sune Nørhøj Jespersen 		PDF
Diagnostic Approaches for Aspergillus Infections
Edited by Juergen Prattes, Helmut J. F. Salzer, and Martin Hoenigl		PDF
Rediscovering Local Landraces: Shaping Horticulture for the Future
Edited by Spyridon A. Petropoulos, Isabel C. F. R. Ferreira, and Lillian Barros 		PDF
Organohalide Respiration: New Findings in Metabolic Mechanisms and Bioremediation Applications
Edited by Shanquan Wang, Jianzhong He, Chaofeng Shen, and Michael J. Manefield 		PDF
Owning a Body + Moving a Body = Me?
Edited by Lorenzo Pia, Francesca Garbarini, Andreas Kalckert, and Hong Yu Wong 		PDF
Diabetes and Heart Failure: Pathogenesis and Novel Therapeutic Approaches
Edited by Celestino Sardu, Claudio de Lucia, Laurent Metzinger, and Coert J. Zuurbier		PDF
Cross Adaptation and Cross Tolerance in Human Health and Disease
Edited by Ben James Lee, Oliver R. Gibson, Charles Douglas Thake, James David Cotter, Mike Tipton, and John Alan Hawley		PDF
Advances in the Biology and Conservation of Marine Turtles
Edited by Sara M. Maxwell, Peter H. Dutton, Sabrina Fossette-Halot, Mariana M. P. B. Fuentes, and Richard D. Reina 		PDF﻿
Advances in Craniofacial and Dental Materials Through Nanotechnology and Tissue Engineering
Edited by Giovanna Orsini, Angelo Putignano, and Thimios A. Mitsiadis		PDF
Novel Insights into Algal Biology and Biotechnology
Edited by Yuval Kaye, Yandu Lu, Jianhua Fan, Haojie Jin, Youn-Il Park, Peer Schenk, and Jianfeng Niu		PDF
Infant Gut Microbiota Colonization and Food Impact
Edited by Christophe Lacroix, Maria Carmen Collado, Christophe Chassard, and Aldo Corsetti 		PDF
Engineering Microbes for Therapy
Edited by Aleš Berlec and Borut Štrukelj 		PDF

Health:

Autophagy in Autoimmunity
Edited by Xu-jie Zhou, Panayotis Verginis, Jennifer Martinez, and Marko Radic		PDF
Exploring the Frontiers of Regenerative Cardiovascular Medicine
Edited by Joshua D. Hutcheson, Julie A. Phillippi, and Elena Aikawa		PDF
Stroke in Elderly: Current Status and Future Directions
Edited by Muhib Khan and Brian Silver 		PDF
Targeted Antigen Delivery: Bridging Innate and Adaptive Immunity
Edited by Bénédicte Manoury and Piergiuseppe De Berardinis		PDF
Between Theory and Clinic: The Contribution of Neuroimaging in the Field of Consciousness Disorders
Edited by Olivia Gosseries, Steven Laureys, and Caroline Schnakers		PDF
Electromyography (EMG) Techniques for the Assessment and Rehabilitation of Motor Impairment Following Stroke
Edited by Cliff S. Klein, Sheng Li, Xiaogang Hu, and Xiaoyan Li 		PDF
Mechanisms and Therapy for Cancer Metastasis to the Central Nervous System
Edited by Haotian Zhao and David D. Eisenstat		PDF
Neuroimaging Findings in Sleep Disorders and Circadian Disruption
Edited by Xi-Jian Dai, Hengyi Rao, and Kai Spiegelhalder		PDF
Cardio-Oncology: From Bench to Bedside
Edited by Jun-ichi Abe, Anil K. Sood, and James Martin		PDF

Young Minds:

Tropical Biodiversity: Why Should We Care?
Edited by Ana Maria Rocha de Almeida, and Chelsea D. Specht 		PDF

