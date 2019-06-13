Indiana University to trial open access publishing agreement with Frontiers

As part of a trial agreement until the end of 2019, Indiana University-affiliated corresponding authors will benefit from a 7.5% discount on APCs when publishing in any of Frontiers’ open access journals, irrespective of what fund covers the APC.

The 7.5% discount will apply from 21 May 2019 to 31 December 2019 (reference date is the article acceptance date).

In addition to the discount, insights into institutional publishing activity are included and regular data reports will be available directly to the library.

Information for authors:

If an Indiana University-affiliated corresponding author submits their manuscript with an affiliated institutional email address domain, the discount will be automatically applied. If submission is done with another email domain, but Indiana University is indicated as the corresponding author’s affiliation, Frontiers will verify eligibility for the discount with the Indiana University Library.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, please contact the Indiana University Library here, or contact institutions@frontiersin.org for invoicing queries.

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional membership page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organisation.