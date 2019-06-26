Frontiers and Cranfield University form open access publishing agreement

Posted on June 26, 2019 in About Frontiers, Frontiers Announcements

We are delighted to announce that Cranfield University has established an institutional membership agreement for open access publishing with Frontiers.

The Cranfield University Library Service supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. As part of this support, Cranfield University has entered an institutional agreement with Frontiers. Under the terms of this agreement, eligible authors from Cranfield University may publish in specified Frontiers journals at no cost to them and with a simplified process.

Eligible articles are:

Eligible authors will benefit from a streamlined invoicing process, managed directly between Frontiers and the Open Access team in Cranfield University Library Service, relieving authors of the responsibility of payment.

This agreement will further encourage Cranfield University authors to publish open access, increasing uptake of open access to the results of mostly publicly funded research, to the benefit of the scholarly community and the public at large.

Information for authors:

To submit your article under this institutional agreement, please select Cranfield University’ as institutional payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with Cranfield University Library Service, and if confirmed, the APC will be paid by Cranfield University upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please contact openaccess@cranfield.ac.uk.

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organisation.

