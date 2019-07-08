Frontiers and the University of Salford form open access publishing agreement

We are delighted to announce that the University of Salford has established an institutional membership agreement for open access publishing with Frontiers.

The University of Salford Library supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. As part of this support, the University of Salford has entered an institutional membership agreement with Frontiers. Under the terms of this agreement, eligible authors from the University of Salford may publish in any Frontiers journal at no cost to them and with a simplified process.

Eligible authors will benefit from a streamlined invoicing process, managed directly between Frontiers and the Open Access team at the Library of the University of Salford, relieving authors of the responsibility of payment. Furthermore, the University of Salford and its Library will benefit from a discount on Article Processing Charges (APCs) for articles covered by this agreement.

This agreement will further encourage University of Salford authors to publish open access, increasing uptake of open access to the results of mostly publicly funded research, to the benefit of the scholarly community and the public at large, while reducing costs.

Information for authors:

To submit your article under this institutional agreement, please select ‘University of Salford’ as institutional payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with the University of Salford Library, who will then contact you to discuss how to apply to their open access fund.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please visit the University of Salford Open Access Funding page or contact the open access team at usir@salford.ac.uk

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organisation.