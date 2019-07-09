Frontiers eBooks published in June 2019
Science:
|Coping With Extreme Environments: A Physiological/Psychological Approach
Edited by Costantino Balestra, Jacek Kot, Shai Efrati, François Guerrero, Jean-Eric Blatteau, and Stéphane Besnard
|Word Morphology and Written Language Acquisition: Insights from Typical and Atypical Development in Different Orthographies
|The Applications of New Multi-Locus GWAS Methodologies in the Genetic Dissection of Complex Traits
Edited by Yuan-Ming Zhang, Zhenyu Jia, and Jim M Dunwell
|Experimental Models of Epilepsy and Related Comorbidities
Edited by Mohd. Farooq Shaikh, Ayanabha Chakraborti, Annamaria Vezzani, and Jafri Malin Abdullah
|IL-1 Inhibition
Edited by Francesca Oliviero, Paolo Sfriso, Leonardo Punzi, and Jean-Michel Dayer
|Metabotropic Glutamate Receptors and Neurological/Psychiatric Disorders
Edited by Enza Palazzo, Volker Neugebauer, and Sabatino Maione
|New Perspectives on Domestic Violence: From Research to Intervention
Edited by Luca Rollè, Shulamit Ramon, and Piera Brustia
|Responses to Climate Change in the Cold Biomes
Edited by Hans J. De Boeck, Erika Hiltbrunner, Anke Jentsch, and Vigdis Vandvik
|The Art and Science of Heroism and Heroic Leadership
Edited by Scott T. Allison, James K. Beggan, and Olivia Efthimiou
|Dynamics and Modulation of Synaptic Transmission in the Mammalian CNS
Edited by Maria Elisa Calcagnotto, Alberto A. Rasia-Filho, and Idan Segev
|The Evolving Geomagnetic Field
Edited by Greig A. Paterson, Christopher J. Davies, and Ron Shaar
|Applications of Synergies in Human Machine Interfaces
Edited by Ramana Vinjamuri, Zhi-Hong Mao, and Anil Maybhate
Health:
|Advances in Head and Neck Cancer Immunology and Immunotherapy
Edited by Rasha Abu-Eid and John E. Janik
|Refugee Mental Health
Edited by Stephan Zipfel, Monique C. Pfaltz, and Ulrich Schnyder
|Public Health Nutrition: Assessing Evidence to Determine Policy and Practice
Edited by Alessandra Lafranconi, Sumantra Ray, and Giuseppe Grosso
|Novel Psychoactive Drugs
Edited by Liana Fattore and Aviv Weinstein
|Overeating and Decision Making Vulnerabilities
Edited by Qinghua He, Yonghui Li, Xiao Gao, and Hong Chen
|TRAF Proteins in Human Disease
Edited by Gail A. Bishop, Ali A. Abdul-Sater, and Tania H. Watts
|Autoantibodies
Edited by Rikard Holmdahl, Falk Nimmerjahn, and Ralf J. Ludwig
|Continued Fascination – A Tribute to a Giant in Immunology, Dr. William E. Paul
Edited by Jinfang Zhu and Joshua D. Milner
|Global Education of Health Management
Edited by William Edson Aaronson and Connie J. Evashwick
Engineering:
|Consciousness in Humanoid Robots
Edited by Antonio Chella, Angelo Cangelosi, Giorgio Metta, and Selmer Bringsjord
|In-situ and In-operando Techniques for Material Characterizations During Battery Operation
Edited by Verónica Palomares and Neeraj Sharma
Humanities and Social Sciences:
|Materialities of Age and Ageing: Concepts of a Material Gerontology
Edited by Grit Höppner and Monika Urban
