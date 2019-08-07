Frontiers and the University of Mainz form open access publishing agreement

We are delighted to announce that the University Library of Johannes Gutenberg University of Mainz (Universitätsbibliothek Mainz) has established an institutional central invoicing membership agreement for open access publishing with Frontiers.

The University Library Mainz supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. As part of this support, Universitätsbibliothek Mainz has entered an institutional agreement with Frontiers. Under the terms of this agreement, eligible authors affiliated with the Johannes Gutenberg University of Mainz (JGU Mainz) or with the University Medical Center may publish in any Frontiers journal at no cost to them, and with a simplified process.

Eligible authors will benefit from a streamlined invoicing process, managed directly between Frontiers and the Open Access team at the Universitätsbibliothek Mainz, relieving authors of the responsibility of payment. Furthermore, Universitätsbibliothek Mainz will benefit from a discount on Article Processing Charges (APCs) for articles covered by this agreement.

This agreement will further encourage JGU Mainz authors to publish open access, increasing uptake of open access to the results of mostly publicly funded research, to the benefit of the scholarly community and the public at large, while reducing costs.

Please note: this agreement replaces the former agreement.

Information for authors:

To submit your article under this institutional agreement, please select ‘Johannes Gutenberg University of Mainz / Universitätsmedizin Mainz’ as institutional payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with Universitätsbibliothek Mainz, and if confirmed, the APC will be paid by the Library upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please visit Publikationsfonds für Zeitschriftenartikel or contact publikationsfonds@ub.uni-mainz.de

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organisation.