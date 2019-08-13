Frontiers eBooks published in July 2019
Science:
|Habitability Beyond Earth
Edited by Karen Olsson-Francis, Daniela Billi, Andreas Teske and Jean-Pierre Paul de Vera
|Coordination and Cooperation in Complex Adaptive Systems: Theory and Application
Edited by Xiaojie Chen, Tatsuya Sasaki and Isamu Okada
|Crop Breeding for Drought Resistance
Edited by Lijun Luo, Hanwei Mei, Hui Xia, Roberto Tuberosa, Henry T. Nguyen and Baorong Lu
|Brain Protein Aging and Dementia Control
Edited by Gen Sobue and Naruhiko Sahara
|Neuroscience in Africa
Edited by Nilesh B. Patel, Vivienne A. Russell and Nouria Lakhdar-Ghazal
|Neurostereology
Edited by Bente Pakkenberg, Mikkel Vestergaard Olesen, Sanne Simone Kaalund and Karl-Anton Dorph-Petersen
|Seasonal to Decadal Prediction of Marine Ecosystems: Opportunities, Approaches, and Applications
Edited by Mark R. Payne, Alistair J. Hobday, Brian R. MacKenzie and Desiree Tommasi
|Quorum Network (Sensing/Quenching) in Multidrug-Resistant Pathogens
Edited by Rodolfo Garcia-Conteras, Thomas K. Wood and Maria Tomás
|Relevance of Steroid Biosynthesis, Metabolism and Transport in Pathophysiology and Drug Discovery
Edited by Tea Lanišnik Rižner, Walter Jäger and Csilla Özvegy-Laczka
|Ethnopharmacology in Central and Eastern Europe in the Context of Global Research Developments
Edited by Judit Hohmann, Anna Karolina Kiss, Judith Maria Rollinger and Atanas G. Atanasov
|New Insights & Updates on The Molecular Epidemiology and Antimicrobial Resistance of MRSA in Humans in the Whole-Genome Sequencing Era
Edited by David Coleman, Anna Shore, Richard Goering and Stefan Monecke
|Nonlinearity in Living Systems: Theoretical and Practical Perspectives on Metrics of Physiological Signal Complexity
Edited by Sladjana Spasić and Srdjan Kesić
|Towards an Understanding of Tinnitus Heterogeneity
Edited by Christopher Cederroth, Arnaud Norena, Berthold Langguth, Winfried Schlee, Sven Vanneste, Tobias Kleinung, Jose Antonio Lopez-Escamez, Pim van Diijk, Martin Meyer, Grant Searchfield, Peyman Adjaminan, Rilana Cima, Deborah Hall, Birgit Mazurek, Heidi Olze, Raj Sheakhawat, Nathan Weisz, Silvano Gallus, Jianxin Bao, Antonello Maruotti, Rüdiger Pryss, Manfred Reichert, Thomas Probst, Bård Støve and Myra Spiliopoulou
|Supramolecular Metal-Based Entities for Biomedical and Biological Applications
Edited by Angela Casini and James D. Crowley
|What’s Shared in Sharing Tasks and Actions? Processes and Representations Underlying Joint Performance
Edited by Motonori Yamaguchi, Timothy N Welsh, Karl Christoph Klauer and Kerstin Dittrich
|Photocatalysis for Environmental Applications
Edited by Fan Dong, Sen Zhang and Yuxin Zhang
|From Functional Genomics to Biotechnology in Ornamental Plants
Edited by Swee-Suak Ko, Akira Kanno, Raquel Sánchez-Pérez, Hsin-Hung Yeh, Annette Hohe and Mariana Mondragón-Palomino
|Mechanisms of Plant-Aluminum Interactions in Acidic Soils
Edited by Jian Li Yang, Wei Fan and Peter Ryan
|Integration of OMICS Data to Understand Plant Metabolism
Edited by Carlos Alberto Labate, Diego Mauricio Riaño-Pachón, Glória Catarina Pinto, Paulo Mazzafera and Luis Valledor
|Host-Pathogen Interactions During Arboviral Infections
Edited by Alan G. Goodman and Angela L. Rasmussen
|Recent Evolutions and Perspectives in Olympic Winter Sports Performance: To PyeongChang and Beyond…
Edited by Gianluca Vernillo, Nicolas Coulmy and Gregoire P. Millet
|Beneficial Microbes Alleviate Climatic Stresses in Plants
Edited by Ying Ma, Miroslav Vosátka and Helena Freitas
Health:
Engineering:
|Active Learning: Theoretical Perspectives, Empirical Studies and Design Profiles
Edited by Robert Cassidy, Elizabeth S. Charles, James D. Slotta and Nathaniel Lasry
|Advances in Mechatronics and Biomechanics Towards Efficient Robot Actuation
Edited by Jörn Malzahn, Navvab Kashiri, Monica Daley and Nikos Tsagarakis
