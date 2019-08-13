Frontiers eBooks published in July 2019

Posted on August 13, 2019 in eBooks, Top News

Download this month’s new releases including the latest research collections on Tinnitus, Brain Aging, Arboviral Infections, and many more! All eBooks are free to download, share and distribute.

Shape the future of your field — and publish your own eBook — by editing an article collection around your research area. Learn more about Research Topics or submit your suggestion to topics@frontiersin.org

Science:

Habitability Beyond Earth
Edited by Karen Olsson-Francis, Daniela Billi, Andreas Teske and Jean-Pierre Paul de Vera 		PDF
Coordination and Cooperation in Complex Adaptive Systems: Theory and Application
Edited by Xiaojie Chen, Tatsuya Sasaki and Isamu Okada		PDF
Crop Breeding for Drought Resistance
Edited by Lijun Luo, Hanwei Mei, Hui Xia, Roberto Tuberosa, Henry T. Nguyen and Baorong Lu		PDF
Brain Protein Aging and Dementia Control
Edited by Gen Sobue and Naruhiko Sahara		PDF
Neuroscience in Africa
Edited by Nilesh B. Patel, Vivienne A. Russell and Nouria Lakhdar-Ghazal		PDF
Neurostereology
Edited by Bente Pakkenberg, Mikkel Vestergaard Olesen, Sanne Simone Kaalund and Karl-Anton Dorph-Petersen		PDF
Seasonal to Decadal Prediction of Marine Ecosystems: Opportunities, Approaches, and Applications
Edited by Mark R. Payne, Alistair J. Hobday, Brian R. MacKenzie and Desiree Tommasi		PDF
Quorum Network (Sensing/Quenching) in Multidrug-Resistant Pathogens
Edited by Rodolfo Garcia-Conteras, Thomas K. Wood and Maria Tomás		PDF
Relevance of Steroid Biosynthesis, Metabolism and Transport in Pathophysiology and Drug Discovery
Edited by Tea Lanišnik Rižner, Walter Jäger and Csilla Özvegy-Laczka		PDF
Ethnopharmacology in Central and Eastern Europe in the Context of Global Research Developments
Edited by Judit Hohmann, Anna Karolina Kiss, Judith Maria Rollinger and Atanas G. Atanasov		PDF
New Insights & Updates on The Molecular Epidemiology and Antimicrobial Resistance of MRSA in Humans in the Whole-Genome Sequencing Era
Edited by David Coleman, Anna Shore, Richard Goering and Stefan Monecke		PDF
Nonlinearity in Living Systems: Theoretical and Practical Perspectives on Metrics of Physiological Signal Complexity
Edited by Sladjana Spasić and Srdjan Kesić		PDF
Towards an Understanding of Tinnitus Heterogeneity
Edited by Christopher Cederroth, Arnaud Norena, Berthold Langguth, Winfried Schlee, Sven Vanneste, Tobias Kleinung, Jose Antonio Lopez-Escamez, Pim van Diijk, Martin Meyer, Grant Searchfield, Peyman Adjaminan, Rilana Cima, Deborah Hall, Birgit Mazurek, Heidi Olze, Raj Sheakhawat, Nathan Weisz, Silvano Gallus, Jianxin Bao, Antonello Maruotti, Rüdiger Pryss, Manfred Reichert, Thomas Probst, Bård Støve and Myra Spiliopoulou		PDF
Supramolecular Metal-Based Entities for Biomedical and Biological Applications
Edited by Angela Casini and James D. Crowley		PDF
What’s Shared in Sharing Tasks and Actions? Processes and Representations Underlying Joint Performance
Edited by Motonori Yamaguchi, Timothy N Welsh, Karl Christoph Klauer and Kerstin Dittrich		PDF
Photocatalysis for Environmental Applications
Edited by Fan Dong, Sen Zhang and Yuxin Zhang		PDF
From Functional Genomics to Biotechnology in Ornamental Plants
Edited by Swee-Suak Ko, Akira Kanno, Raquel Sánchez-Pérez, Hsin-Hung Yeh, Annette Hohe and Mariana Mondragón-Palomino		PDF
Mechanisms of Plant-Aluminum Interactions in Acidic Soils
Edited by Jian Li Yang, Wei Fan and Peter Ryan		PDF
Integration of OMICS Data to Understand Plant Metabolism
Edited by Carlos Alberto Labate, Diego Mauricio Riaño-Pachón, Glória Catarina Pinto, Paulo Mazzafera and Luis Valledor		PDF
Host-Pathogen Interactions During Arboviral Infections
Edited by Alan G. Goodman and Angela L. Rasmussen		PDF
Recent Evolutions and Perspectives in Olympic Winter Sports Performance: To PyeongChang and Beyond…
Edited by Gianluca Vernillo, Nicolas Coulmy and Gregoire P. Millet		PDF
Beneficial Microbes Alleviate Climatic Stresses in Plants
Edited by Ying Ma, Miroslav Vosátka and Helena Freitas		PDF

Health:

Neurobiological Perspectives in Behavioral Addiction
Edited by Jung-Seok Choi, Daniel Luke King and Young-Chul Jung		PDF
Emerging Challenges in the Diagnosis and Treatment of Autoimmune Encephalitis
Edited by Morten Blaabjerg, Thomas Seifert-Held and Johann Sellner		PDF
Genetic Kidney Diseases of Childhood
Edited by Max Liebau and Miriam Schmidts		PDF
Pediatric Critical Care in Resource-Limited Settings
Edited by Krishan Chugh, Ndidi Musa, Phuc Huu Phan, Srinivas Murthy and Yves Ouellette		PDF
Orchestration of an Immune Response to Respiratory Pathogens
Edited by Andrea Sant and Steven Varga		PDF
Brain and Somatization Symptoms in Psychiatric Disorders
Edited by Wenbin Guo, Fengyu Zhang, Feng Liu and Chaogan Yan		PDF
Oxidants and Redox Signaling in Inflammation
Edited by Gabor Csanyi and Rikard Holmdahl		PDF
The Psychology of Suicide: From Research Understandings to Intervention and Treatment
Edited by Yossi Levi-Belz, Yari Gvion and Alan Apter		PDF
Regulation of Inflammation in Chronic Disease
Edited by Jixin Zhong and Guixiu Shi		PDF
Immunology of Psoriatic Disease
Edited by Eva Reali and Nicolò Costantino Brembilla		PDF
Nano- and Microparticle-Induced Cell Death, Inflammation and Immune Responses
Edited by Shrikant R. Mulay, Martin Herrmann, Rostyslav Bilyy, Alexander Gabibov and Hans-Joachim Anders		PDF
Emerging Biomarkers in Personalized Therapy of Urologic Tumors
Edited by Rodolfo Montironi, Matteo Santoni, Alessia Cimadamore, Antonio Lopez-Beltran and Liang Cheng		PDF
Sex Hormones and Gender Differences in Immune Responses
Edited by Elena Ortona, Marina Pierdominici and Virginia Rider		PDF
Frontiers in Oncology: Quarterly Highlights: Quarter 1 2019
Edited by Giuseppe Giaccone		PDF

Engineering:

Active Learning: Theoretical Perspectives, Empirical Studies and Design Profiles
Edited by Robert Cassidy, Elizabeth S. Charles, James D. Slotta and Nathaniel Lasry		PDF
Advances in Mechatronics and Biomechanics Towards Efficient Robot Actuation
Edited by Jörn Malzahn, Navvab Kashiri, Monica Daley and Nikos Tsagarakis		PDF

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2019 Blog at WordPress.com.