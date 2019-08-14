Frontiers and Sheffield Hallam University form open access publishing agreement

We are delighted to announce that Sheffield Hallam University has established an institutional membership agreement for open access publishing with Frontiers.

Sheffield Hallam University Library supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. As part of this support, Sheffield Hallam University has entered an institutional agreement with Frontiers. Under the terms of this agreement, eligible authors from Sheffield Hallam University may publish in any Frontiers journal at no cost to them and with a simplified process.

Eligible authors will benefit from a streamlined invoicing process, managed directly between Frontiers and the Library at Sheffield Hallam University, relieving authors of the responsibility of payment. Furthermore, Sheffield Hallam University and its Library will benefit from a discount on Article Processing Charges (APCs) for articles covered by this agreement.

This agreement will further encourage Sheffield Hallam University authors to publish open access, increasing uptake of open access to the results of mostly publicly funded research, to the benefit of the scholarly community and the public at large, while reducing costs.

Information for SHU authors:

To find out about eligibility for this agreement, please contact the Library Research Support Team: library-research-support@shu.ac.uk

Once you are sure your article is eligible, you can submit your article under this institutional agreement. Please select ‘Sheffield Hallam University’ as institutional payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with Sheffield Hallam University, and if confirmed, the APC will be paid by Sheffield Hallam University upon acceptance.

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organisation.