Prof Kostas Kyriakopoulos now leads Frontiers in Robotics and AI

Frontiers in Robotics and AI is delighted to announce the appointment of Professor Kostas J. Kyriakopoulos as its new Field Chief Editor.

Kostas J. Kyriakopoulos

Prof Kyriakopoulos is Director of the Control Systems Lab, Director of the Post-Graduate Program on Automation Systems, and Professor of Robotics, Mechatronics & Control at the National Technical University of Athens. His current interests are in nonlinear control systems applications in sensor-based motion planning & control of autonomous multi-robotic systems.

Find out more about Prof Kostas Kyriakopoulos

He says the immediate future challenge for the journal is to continue to attract innovative and cutting-edge results from established fields and beyond, addressing exciting new areas of research such as cloud robotics, cyber-physical security of multi-agent autonomous systems and soft robotics for wearable devices among others.

“Robotics and AI research is developing rapidly and all indications point towards continued expansion,” says Prof Kyriakopoulos. “Young researchers are continuously entering the field and their findings need to be released to the public as quickly as possible.”

“This is the case with Open Access journals, especially Frontiers, since the publishing process is so streamlined. Furthermore, Robotics needs wider dissemination to developing countries, which is clearly facilitated by the Open Access publishing model. Funding for Robotics and AI is improving everywhere, making it increasingly easy to compensate for Article Processing Charges.”

Prof Kyriakopoulos takes over the role of Field Chief Editor from Prof Mel Slater who has led the journal since its inception in 2014.