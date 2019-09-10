Frontiers eBooks published in August 2019

Science:

Intertemporal Choice and Its Anomalies
Edited by Salvador Cruz Rambaud and Taiki Takahashi		PDF
Neuroscientific Research for Management of Dementia
Edited by Mohammad Amjad Kamal and Fatima A. Nasrallah 		PDF
Intra- and Inter-individual Variability of Executive Functions: Determinant and Modulating Factors in Healthy and Pathological Conditions
Edited by Sarah E. MacPherson, Celine R. Gillebert, Gail A. Robinson and Antonino Vallesi		PDF
Glia in Health and Disease
Edited by Margaret S. Ho, Alexei Verkhratsky, Shumin Duan and Vladimir Parpura		PDF
Neuropharmacological, Neurobiological and Behavioral Mechanisms of Learning and Memory
Edited by Alfredo Meneses, Antonella Gasbarri and Assunta Pompili		PDF
Microbial Secondary Metabolites: Recent Developments and Technological Challenges
Edited by Bhim Pratap Singh, Mostafa E. Rateb, Susana Rodriguez-Couto, Maria de Lourdes Teixeira de Moraes Polizeli and Wen-Jun Li		PDF
Ecology of Amphibian-Microbial Symbioses
Edited by Eria A. Rebollar and Reid N. Harris		PDF
Options for Transition of Land Towards Intensive and Sustainable Agricultural Systems
Edited by Rocio Millán, Peter Schröder and Arne Sæbø 		PDF
Novel Approaches to Design Eco-friendly Materials Based on Natural Nanomaterials
Edited by Aiqin Wang, Wenbo Wang, Hongfei Cheng and Chunhui Zhou		PDF
Oxytocin and Social Behaviour in Dogs and Other (Self-)Domesticated Species Methodological Caveats and Promising Perspectives
Edited by József Topál, Anna Kis, Jessica Oliva and Zsófia Virányi		PDF
Fruit Ripening: From Present Knowledge to Future Development
Edited by José M. Palma, Francisco J. Corpas, Luciano Freschi and Victoriano Valpuesta		PDF
Biological Mechanisms of Plant Interactions With a Combination of Biotic and Abiotic Stresses
Edited by Dirk Tischler, Willem J. H. van Berkel and Marco W. Fraaije 		PDF
Humor and Laughter, Playfulness and Cheerfulness: Upsides and Downsides to a Life of Lightness
Edited by Willibald Ruch, Tracey Platt, René T. Proyer and Hsueh-Chih Chen		PDF
Invertebrate Models of Natural and Drug‐Sensitive Reward
Edited by Robert Huber and Moira van Staaden 		PDF
Revisiting the Biome Concept With a Functional Lens
Edited by Daniel M. Griffith, Christopher J. Still and Colin P. Osborne		PDF
Impacts of Marine Litter
Edited by Luisa Galgani, Ricardo Beiras, Francois Galgani, Cristina Panti and Angel Borja		PDF
Towards the Control of Thermal Expansion: From 1996 to Today
Edited by Andrea Sanson and Jun Chen		PDF
Amoebae as Host Models to Study the Interaction With Pathogens
Edited by Sascha Thewes, Thierry Soldati and Ludwig Eichinger		PDF
Shaping of Human Immune System and Metabolic Processes by Viruses and Microorganisms
Edited by Marina I. Arleevskaya, Rustam Aminov, Wesley H. Brooks, Gayane Manukyan and Yves Renaudineau		PDF
Regulation of Vascular Function by Circulating Blood
Edited by Joseph M. Rifkind, Dan E. Berkowitz and Joy G. Mohanty 		PDF
Molecular and Cellular Mechanisms in Reproduction and Early Development
Edited by Rafael A. Fissore, Adam Burton and Karin Lykke-Hartmann		PDF
Neuromechanics and Control of Physical Behavior: From Experimental and Computational Formulations to Bio-inspired Technologies
Edited by Massimo Sartori, Francisco J. Valero-Cuevas, Alfred C. Schouten, Matthew Tresch, Yoshihiko Nakamura and Manish Sreenivasa 		PDF
Purinergic Pharmacology
Edited by Francisco Ciruela and Kenneth A. JacobsonPurinergic Pharmacology		 PDF
Multimodal and Longitudinal Bioimaging Methods for Characterizing the Progressive Course of Dementia
Edited by Javier Ramírez, Juan M. Górriz and Stefan Teipel 		PDF
Biological Mechanisms of Plant Interactions With a Combination of Biotic and Abiotic Stresses
Edited by Jean-benoit Morel, Muthappa Senthil-Kumar and Elsa Ballini		 PDF
Neuroprotection in Brain Hypoxia
Edited by Matilde Otero-Losada, Francisco G. Wandosell, Luis Miguel Garcia-Segura and Francisco Capani		 PDF
Historical Reconstructions of Marine Fisheries Catches: Challenges and Opportunities
Edited by Maria Lourdes D. Palomares, Annadel Salvio Cabanban and Daniel Pauly		 PDF
Understanding Wine Microbiota: Challenges and Opportunities
Edited by Aline Lonvaud and Linda F. Bisson		 PDF
Resistance to Salinity and Water Scarcity in Higher Plants. Insights From Extremophiles and Stress-Adapted Plants: Tools, Discoveries and Future Prospects
Edited by Ruth Grene, Nicholas J. Provart and José M. Pardo		 PDF
Mitochondrial Communication in Physiology, Disease and Aging
Edited by Nuno Raimundo and Anita Krisko		 PDF
Manual Skills, Handedness, and the Organization of Language in the Brain
Edited by Gregory Króliczak, Claudia L. R. Gonzalez and David P. Carey		 PDF
The Superior Colliculus/Tectum: Cell Types, Circuits, Computations, Behaviors
Edited by Karl Farrow, Tadashi Isa, Harald Luksch and Keisuke Yonehara		 PDF
The Challenge Posed by New Synthetic Opioids: Pharmacology and Toxicology
Edited by Simona Pichini and Francesco Paolo Busardò		 PDF
Nonferrous Nanomaterials & Composites for Energy Storage and Conversion
Edited by Jiexi Wang, Qiaobao Zhang and Kaili Zhang		 PDF
Small-Molecule Semiconductors for High-Efficiency Organic Solar Cells
Edited by Chuanlang Zhan and Donghong Yu		 PDF
Logical Modeling of Cellular Processes: From Software Development to Network Dynamics
Edited by Matteo Barberis and Tomáš Helikar		 PDF
Data Assimilation and Control: Theory and Applications in Life Sciences
Edited by Axel Hutt, Wilhelm Stannat and Roland Potthast		 PDF
Rational Design of Multi-Functional Nanomaterials
Edited by Carlos Lodeiro, José Luis Capelo and Hugo Miguel Santos		 PDF
New Perspectives on the Biology of Nectaries and Nectars
Edited by Clay Carter, Robert W. Thornburg and Massimo Nepi		PDF

Health:

EBV-Associated Carcinomas: Presence, Role and Prevention Strategies
Edited by Ala-Eddin Al Moustafa, Hussain Gadelkarim Ahmed, Ali A. Sultan and Gerburg Wulf		PDF
Social Inequities in Cancer
Edited by Dana Hashim, Friederike Erdmann and Hajo Zeeb		PDF
Novel Concepts in Cardiac Energy Metabolism: From Biology to Disease
Edited by Thomas Pulinilkunnil, Petra Kienesberger and Jeevan Nagendran		PDF
Pediatric Obesity: A Focus on Treatment Options
Edited by Fatima Cody Stanford and Angela K. Fitch		PDF
With Obesity Becoming the New Normal, What Should We Do?
Edited by Katherine Samaras, Hendrik Tevaearai, Michel Goldman, Johannes le Coutre and Jeff M. P. Holly		PDF
Recent Advances in Psychiatry from Psycho-Neuro-Immunology Research: Autoimmunencephalitis, Autoimmune-Encephalopathy, Mild Encephalitis
Edited by Karl Bechter, David Brown and Souhel Najjar		PDF
Metastasis: From Cell Adhesion and Beyond
Edited by Vasiliki Gkretsi and Triantafyllos Stylianopoulos		PDF
Enhanced Recovery After Surgery
Edited by Ivan Veličković and Ivana Budic		PDF
Tissue-Resident Memory T Cells
Edited by Fathia Mami-Chouaib and Eric Tartour		PDF
From “Junk DNA” to Clinically Relevant Tools for Cancer Diagnosis, Staging, and Tailored Therapies: The Incredible Case of Non-Coding RNAs
Edited by Marilena V. Iorio and Dario Palmieri		PDF
Baclofen in the Treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder
Edited by Mathis Heydtmann, Roberta Agabio and Renaud de Beaurepaire		PDF
Differentiation and Mechanisms of Activation of Innate Lymphoid Cells
Edited by Marina Cella and Chiara Romagnani		PDF
Systemic Lupus Erythematosus and Antiphospholipid Syndrome
Edited by Pier Luigi Meroni and George C. Tsokos		PDF
Immunotherapy and The Regulatory Immune System in Blood Cancers: From Mechanisms to Clinical Applications
Edited by Ken H. Young, Andrés José María Ferreri, Alexandar Tzankov and Naval Daver		PDF
From GWAS Hits to Treatment Targets
Edited by Jeanette Erdmann and Tanja Zeller		PDF
Molecular Determinants of γδ T Cell Selection, Maintenance and Function
Edited by Pierre Vantourout, David Vermijlen and Daniel J. Pennington		PDF
Epidemiology of Avian Influenza Viruses
Edited by Irene Iglesias, Timothée Vergne, Mathilde C. Paul, Paolo Mulatti and Thanawat Tiensin		PDF

Engineering:

Safety, Risk and Uncertainties in Transportation and Transit Systems
Edited by Akira Matsumoto, Min An and Sakdirat Kaewunruen		PDF
Friction and Wear: From Elementary Mechanisms to Macroscopic Behavior
Edited by Valentin L. Popov and Roman Pohrt		PDF

