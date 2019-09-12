Yale University and Frontiers form open access publishing agreement

We are delighted to announce that Yale University and Frontiers have formed an institutional membership agreement for open access publishing.

Yale University supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. As part of this support, Yale University Library has entered an institutional agreement with Frontiers. Under the terms of this agreement, Yale-affiliated corresponding authors will benefit from a 15% membership discount on article processing charges (APCs) when publishing in any of Frontiers’ open access journals, irrespective of what fund covers the APC.

The discount will be automatically applied if Yale-affiliated corresponding authors submit manuscripts with a Yale University institutional email address. If they submit via another email domain, but they indicate Yale University as the affiliation on the paper, Frontiers will verify eligibility for the discount with Yale University Library. Yale-affiliated corresponding authors should use their institutional email address when submitting a manuscript whenever possible.

We hope that this agreement will further encourage Yale University authors to publish open access.

For more information on this agreement, please email lindsay.barnett@yale.edu

For background information see also:

https://guides.library.yale.edu/openaccess/support