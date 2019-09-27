Frontiers in Digital Health has launched

Frontiers in Digital Health makes cutting-edge digital health research freely available through an open-access online platform.

Led by Field Chief Editor Prof Björn Wolfgang Schuller of the University of Augsburg, Germany and Imperial College London Frontiers in Digital Health publishes rigorously peer-reviewed research in all major digital health science disciplines — from mobile applications to personalized medicine.

“Digital Health likely bears the potential to transform medicine and healthcare just as x-rays did more than a century ago. Connecting ever growing amounts of digital patient data with modern AI methods such as Deep Learning and Big Data analysis can give us entirely new insight into diseases and health challenges. At the same time, mobile health holds the promise to allow health monitoring for all in everyday environments,” says Prof Schuller.

The new open-access journal includes four sections headed by leading experts:

Connected Health, led by Prof Constantinos Pattichis of the University of Cyprus

Personalized Medicine, led by Prof Dean Ho of the National University of Singapore

Health Technology Innovation, led by Prof Rifat Atun of Harvard University

Health Informatics, led by Prof Uwe Aickelin, University of Melbourne

Inaugural article collections in Connected Health include:

Connected Health: Status and Trends led by Prof Constantinos Pattichis

Inaugural article collections in Personalized Medicine are:

Frontiers in Digital Health provides a centralized source of high-quality research on the latest developments in digital health research. Welcoming research from academia, policy makers and industry, the journal aims to explore the innovative approaches constantly developing in health software and technology during the fast-paced age of the digital revolution.