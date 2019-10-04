Frontiers eBooks published in September 2019
Download this month’s new releases including the latest research collections on Bilingualism, Asthma, Single Cell Omics and many more! All eBooks are free to download, share and distribute.
Shape the future of your field — and publish your own eBook — by editing an article collection around your research area. Learn more about Research Topics or submit your suggestion to topics@frontiersin.org
Science:
Health:
|Fresh Ideas, Foundational Experiments: Immunology and Diabetes
Edited by Hubert M. Tse, Marc S. Horwitz, and Brian T. Fife
|Obstructive Sleep Apnea and the Brain
Edited by Haralampos Gouveris, Ruth Benca, Danny Joel Eckert, and Inka Tuin
|Difficult and Severe Asthma in Children
Edited by Andrew Bush, Giorgio Piacentini, Francesca Santamaria, Nicola Ullmann, and Renato Cutrera
|Intellectual Disability and Assistive Technology
Edited by Fleur Heleen Boot, Julia S. Louw, Hung Jen Kuo, and Roy Chen
|Skin Blistering Diseases
Edited by Ralf J. Ludwig, Philippe Musette, Cristina Has, Dedee Murrell, and Kyle T. Amber
|Classic and Pleiotropic Actions of Vitamin D
Edited by Pawel Pludowski, William B. Grant, Jerzy Konstantynowicz, and Michael F. Holick
|SIRT Family in Endocrinology
Edited by Yang Yang and Russel J. Reiter
|Double-edged Swords: Genetic Factors That Influence the Pathogenesis of Both Metabolic Disease and Cancer
Edited by Che-Pei Kung, Maureen E. Murphy, and Hua Lu
|T Cell Alterations in Adipose Tissue During Obesity, HIV and Cancer
Edited by Dorothy Ellen Lewis, Joanne Lysaght, and Huaizhu Wu
|Predictive Imagable Biomarkers for Brain Disorders
Edited by Pravat K. Mandal and Lars Ersland
|Endometrial Cancer: From Biological to Clinical Approaches
Edited by Massimo Nabissi, Frederic Amant, and Paola Gehrig
|Frontiers in Oncology: Quarterly Highlights. Quarter 2 2019
Edited by Giuseppe Giaccone
Engineering:
|Innovative Methodologies for Resilient Buildings and Cities
Edited by Izuru Takewaki, Masayuki Kohiyama, Tomaso Trombetti, Solomon Tesfamariam, and Xinzheng Lu
|Waste Biorefineries: Future Energy, Green Products and Waste Treatment
Edited by Mohammad Rehan, Abdul-Sattar Nizami, Umer Rashid, and Muhammad Raza Naqvi
Leave a Reply