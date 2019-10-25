Research Topics open for submissions – October 2019
Open for submissions:
Frontiers in Artificial Intelligence | Frontiers in Big Data
Reimagining Health Systems: leveraging AI/ML for Low- and Middle-Income Countries (LMICs)
Edited by Alain B Labrique, Wojciech Samek, Valérie D’Acremont, Richard Ribon Fletcher
Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution
Advances in Reconstructing Biotic and Abiotic Interactions in Forest Ecosystems
Edited by Hubert Morin, Miguel Montoro Girona, Olivier Blarquez, Tuomas Aakala, Hugo Asselin
Frontiers in Microbiology
Role Of Small Colony Variants (SCVs) And Persisters In Staphylococcus aureus Pathogenesis And Development Of Therapeutic Approaches
Edited by Maria Soledad Ramirez, Ying Zhang, Lorena Tuchscherr
Frontiers in Neurology| Frontiers in Immunology
Corticospinal Excitability in Patients with Multiple Sclerosis
Edited by Samar S. Ayache, Ulrich Palm, Moussa Antoine Chalah
Frontiers in Neuroscience
Spring Hippocampal Research Conference and Beyond
Edited by Jochen C Meier, Steven James Mennerick, Lisa Topolnik, Mariangela Chisari, Akiva Cohen, James Ainge
Frontiers in Oncology | Frontiers in Cell and Developmental Biology
Cell Signaling Mediating Critical Radiation Responses
Edited by Carsten Herskind, Mary Helen Barcellos-Hoff
Frontiers in Physiology | Frontiers in Sports and Active Living
The Stretch-shortening Cycle of Active Muscle and Muscle-tendon Complex: What, Why and How It Increases Muscle Performance?
Edited by Wolfgang Seiberl, Daniel Hahn, Geoffrey A. Power, Jared R Fletcher, Tobias Siebert
Frontiers in Plant Science
Mobile Elements and Plant Genome Evolution, Comparative Analyzes and Computational Tools
Edited by Ruslan Kalendar, Francois Sabot, Fernando Rodriguez, Karine Alix, Lucia Natali, Gennady I. Karlov
Frontiers in Psychology
From West to East: Recent Advances in Psychometrics and Psychological Instruments in Asia
Edited by Mengcheng Wang, Yiyun Shou, Joseph Wu, Hui-Fang Chen, Cheng-Ta Yang, Kazuhisa Takemura
Frontiers in Robotics and AI | Frontiers in Psychology | Frontiers in Computer Science | Frontiers in Neurorobotics
Enriching Social Awareness in Artificial Agents: Advances in Physiological and Behavioural Signal Processing
Edited by Maryam Alimardani, Salvatore Maria Anzalone, Kazuo Hiraki
