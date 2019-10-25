Research Topics open for submissions – October 2019

© Shutterstock 2019

Frontiers in Artificial Intelligence | Frontiers in Big Data

Reimagining Health Systems: leveraging AI/ML for Low- and Middle-Income Countries (LMICs)

Edited by Alain B Labrique, Wojciech Samek, Valérie D’Acremont, Richard Ribon Fletcher

Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution

Advances in Reconstructing Biotic and Abiotic Interactions in Forest Ecosystems

Edited by Hubert Morin, Miguel Montoro Girona, Olivier Blarquez, Tuomas Aakala, Hugo Asselin

Frontiers in Microbiology

Role Of Small Colony Variants (SCVs) And Persisters In Staphylococcus aureus Pathogenesis And Development Of Therapeutic Approaches

Edited by Maria Soledad Ramirez, Ying Zhang, Lorena Tuchscherr

Frontiers in Neurology| Frontiers in Immunology

Corticospinal Excitability in Patients with Multiple Sclerosis

Edited by Samar S. Ayache, Ulrich Palm, Moussa Antoine Chalah

Frontiers in Neuroscience

Spring Hippocampal Research Conference and Beyond

Edited by Jochen C Meier, Steven James Mennerick, Lisa Topolnik, Mariangela Chisari, Akiva Cohen, James Ainge

Frontiers in Oncology | Frontiers in Cell and Developmental Biology

Cell Signaling Mediating Critical Radiation Responses

Edited by Carsten Herskind, Mary Helen Barcellos-Hoff

Frontiers in Physiology | Frontiers in Sports and Active Living

The Stretch-shortening Cycle of Active Muscle and Muscle-tendon Complex: What, Why and How It Increases Muscle Performance?

Edited by Wolfgang Seiberl, Daniel Hahn, Geoffrey A. Power, Jared R Fletcher, Tobias Siebert

Frontiers in Plant Science

Mobile Elements and Plant Genome Evolution, Comparative Analyzes and Computational Tools

Edited by Ruslan Kalendar, Francois Sabot, Fernando Rodriguez, Karine Alix, Lucia Natali, Gennady I. Karlov

Frontiers in Psychology

From West to East: Recent Advances in Psychometrics and Psychological Instruments in Asia

Edited by Mengcheng Wang, Yiyun Shou, Joseph Wu, Hui-Fang Chen, Cheng-Ta Yang, Kazuhisa Takemura

Frontiers in Robotics and AI | Frontiers in Psychology | Frontiers in Computer Science | Frontiers in Neurorobotics

Enriching Social Awareness in Artificial Agents: Advances in Physiological and Behavioural Signal Processing

Edited by Maryam Alimardani, Salvatore Maria Anzalone, Kazuo Hiraki