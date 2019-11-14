Frontiers eBooks published in October 2019

|Systematic Observation: Engaging Researchers in the Study of Daily Life as It Is Lived
Edited by M. Teresa Anguera, Angel Blanco-Villaseñor, Gudberg K. Jonsson, José Luis Losada and Mariona Portell
|PDF
|Mining Scientific Papers: NLP-enhanced Bibliometrics
Edited by Iana Atanassova, Marc Bertin and Philipp Mayr
|PDF
|Planctomycetes-Verrucomicrobia-Chlamydiae Bacterial Superphylum: New Model Organisms for Evolutionary Cell Biology, 2nd Edition
Edited by Laura van Niftrik and Damien P. Devos
|PDF
|Non-Target Effects of Pesticides on Organisms Inhabiting Agroecosystems
Edited by Johann G. Zaller and Carsten A. Brühl
|PDF
|Ecoepigenetics in Clonal and Inbreeding Plants: Transgenerational Adaptation and Environmental Variation
Edited by Bi-Cheng Dong, Fei-Hai Yu and Sergio R. Roiloa
|PDF
|Physico-Chemical Control of Cell Function
Edited by Cesare Gargioli, Giancarlo Forte and Alberto Rainer
|PDF
|The Warburg Effect Regulation Under Siege: The Intertwined Pathways in Health and Disease
Edited by Concetta Bubici and Salvatore Papa
|PDF
|Cognition and Interaction: From Computers to Smart Objects and Autonomous Agents
Edited by Amon Rapp, Maurizio Tirassa and Tom Ziemke
|PDF
|Ionic Liquids: Properties and Applications
Edited by Francesca D’Anna and Jason Harper
|PDF
|Plant Secondary Compounds in Forest Ecosystems Under Global Change: From Defense to Carbon Sequestration
Edited by Bartosz Adamczyk and Judy Simon
|PDF
|Psychosocial Risks and Health at Work From a Gender Perspective: A Current Overview
Edited by Eva Cifre and María Vera
|PDF
|The Functional Anatomy of the Reticular Formation
Edited by Ugo Faraguna, Michela Ferrucci, Filippo S. Giorgi and Francesco Fornai
|PDF
|Collaborative Efforts for Understanding the Human Brain
Edited by Sook-Lei Liew, Lianna Schmaal and Neda Jahanshad
|PDF
|The Cognitive Underpinnings of Anthropomorphism
Edited by Gabriella Airenti, Marco Cruciani and Alessio Plebe
|PDF
|Novel Strategies Targeting Obesity and Metabolic Diseases
Edited by Xinran Ma, Dechun Feng, Yan Lu, Nuo Sun, Jiqiu Wang and Lingyan Xu
|PDF
|Changing Plankton Communities: Causes, Effects and Consequences
Edited by Kristian Spilling, Letizia Tedesco, Riina Klais and Kalle Olli
|PDF
|The Pathogenic Yersiniae – Advances in the Understanding of Physiology and Virulence, Volume II
Edited by Matthew S Francis and Victoria Auerbuch
|PDF
|Advances in the Regulation and Production of Fungal Enzymes by Transcriptomics, Proteomics and Recombinant Strains Design
Edited by André Damasio, Gustavo H. Goldman, Roberto N. Silva and Fernando Segato
|PDF
|Oxidative Stress Revisited – Major Role in Vascular Diseases
Edited by Cristina M. Sena, Raquel Seiça and George Perry
|PDF
|Genetic Regulatory Mechanisms Underlying Developmental Shifts in Plant Evolution
Edited by Verónica S. Di Stilio, Annette Becker and Natalia Pabón-Mora
|PDF
|Enzymes Regulating the Homeostasis of Agonists and Antagonists of the N-Methyl D-Aspartate Receptors
Edited by Andrea Mozzarelli and Robert S. Phillips
|PDF
|Precision Physical Activity and Exercise Prescriptions for Disease Prevention: The Effect of Interindividual Variability Under Different Training Approaches
Edited by
|PDF
|Spatial Navigation: Memory Mechanisms and Executive Function Interactions
Edited by Thackery I. Brown and Elizabeth R. Chrastil
|PDF
|Fluxomics and Metabolic Analysis in Systems Microbiology
Edited by Wei Xiong, Yinjie Tang and Lars Keld Nielsen
|PDF
|Spatial and Temporal Variability of Seawater Chemistry in Coastal Ecosystems in the Context of Global Change
Edited by Tyler Cyronak, Andrea J. Fassbender, Yuichiro Takeshita, Raquel Vaquer-Sunyer, Iris Eline Hendriks and David Koweek
|PDF
|Influence of Inter- and Intra-Synaptic Factors on Information Processing in the Brain
Edited by Vito Di Maio and Jean-Marie C. Bouteiller
|PDF
|Proteomics for Studying Foodborne Microorganisms and their Impact on Food Quality and Human Health
Edited by Rosa Anna Siciliano, Sergio Uzzau and Maria Fiorella Mazzeo
|PDF
|Plant Responses to Phytophagous Mites/Thrips and Search for Resistance
Edited by Raul A. Sperotto, Vojislava Grbic, Maria L. Pappas, Kirsten A. Leiss, Merijn R. Kant, Calum R. Wilson, M. Estrella Santamaria and Yulin Gao
|PDF
|Xenobiotics and the Gut Microbiome in Health and Disease
Edited by Stephen J. Pandol and Zhaoping Li
|PDF
|Genetics and Genomics of Polyploid Plants
Edited by Jun Yang, Zhangying Wang, Yiwei Jiang and Shuizhang Fei
|PDF
|Biogeochemistry and Genomics of Silicification and Silicifiers
Edited by Marion Gehlen, Stephen Baines, Brivaëla Moriceau and Paul Tréguer
|PDF
|RNA Diseases in Humans – From Fundamental Research to Therapeutic Applications
Edited by Naoyuki Kataoka, Akila Mayeda and Kinji Ohno
|PDF
|Water-Use Efficiency: Advances and Challenges in a Changing Climate
Edited by Manoj Menon, Stuart Anthony Casson, Jeffrey M. Warren, Bhabani S. Das and Michael Vincent Mickelbart
|PDF
|Stratification in the Cores of Earth and Other Planets
Edited by Hagay Amit, Renaud Deguen, Peter Driscoll and Takashi Nakagawa
|PDF
|Encoding Visual Features by Parallel Ganglion Cell Initiated Pathways in the Healthy, Diseased and Artificial Retina
Edited by Béla Völgyi, Garrett T. Kenyon, David W. Marshak and Botir Sagdullaev
|PDF
|Alexithymia: State of the Art and Controversies. Clinical and Neuroscientific Evidence
Edited by Valentina Tesio, Katharina S. Goerlich, Masako Hosoi and Lorys Castelli
|PDF
|Medical and Industrial Applications of Microfluidic-based Cell/Tissue Culture and Organs-on-a-Chip: Advances in Organs-on-a-Chip and Organoids Technologies
Edited by Qasem Ramadan, Massimo Alberti, Martin Dufva and Yi-Chung Tung
|PDF
