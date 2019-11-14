Frontiers eBooks published in October 2019

Science:

Systematic Observation: Engaging Researchers in the Study of Daily Life as It Is Lived
Edited by M. Teresa Anguera, Angel Blanco-Villaseñor, Gudberg K. Jonsson, José Luis Losada and Mariona Portell		PDF
Mining Scientific Papers: NLP-enhanced Bibliometrics
Edited by Iana Atanassova, Marc Bertin and Philipp Mayr		PDF
Planctomycetes-Verrucomicrobia-Chlamydiae Bacterial Superphylum: New Model Organisms for Evolutionary Cell Biology, 2nd Edition
Edited by Laura van Niftrik and Damien P. Devos		PDF
Non-Target Effects of Pesticides on Organisms Inhabiting Agroecosystems
Edited by Johann G. Zaller and Carsten A. Brühl		PDF
Ecoepigenetics in Clonal and Inbreeding Plants: Transgenerational Adaptation and Environmental Variation
Edited by Bi-Cheng Dong, Fei-Hai Yu and Sergio R. Roiloa		PDF
Physico-Chemical Control of Cell Function
Edited by Cesare Gargioli, Giancarlo Forte and Alberto Rainer		PDF
The Warburg Effect Regulation Under Siege: The Intertwined Pathways in Health and Disease
Edited by Concetta Bubici and Salvatore Papa		PDF
Cognition and Interaction: From Computers to Smart Objects and Autonomous Agents
Edited by Amon Rapp, Maurizio Tirassa and Tom Ziemke		PDF
Ionic Liquids: Properties and Applications
Edited by Francesca D’Anna and Jason Harper		PDF
Plant Secondary Compounds in Forest Ecosystems Under Global Change: From Defense to Carbon Sequestration
Edited by Bartosz Adamczyk and Judy Simon		PDF
Psychosocial Risks and Health at Work From a Gender Perspective: A Current Overview
Edited by Eva Cifre and María Vera		PDF
The Functional Anatomy of the Reticular Formation
Edited by Ugo Faraguna, Michela Ferrucci, Filippo S. Giorgi and Francesco Fornai		PDF
Collaborative Efforts for Understanding the Human Brain
Edited by Sook-Lei Liew, Lianna Schmaal and Neda Jahanshad		PDF
The Cognitive Underpinnings of Anthropomorphism
Edited by Gabriella Airenti, Marco Cruciani and Alessio Plebe		PDF
Novel Strategies Targeting Obesity and Metabolic Diseases
Edited by Xinran Ma, Dechun Feng, Yan Lu, Nuo Sun, Jiqiu Wang and Lingyan Xu		PDF
Changing Plankton Communities: Causes, Effects and Consequences
Edited by Kristian Spilling, Letizia Tedesco, Riina Klais and Kalle Olli		PDF
The Pathogenic Yersiniae – Advances in the Understanding of Physiology and Virulence, Volume II
Edited by Matthew S Francis and Victoria Auerbuch		PDF
Advances in the Regulation and Production of Fungal Enzymes by Transcriptomics, Proteomics and Recombinant Strains Design
Edited by André Damasio, Gustavo H. Goldman, Roberto N. Silva and Fernando Segato		PDF
Oxidative Stress Revisited – Major Role in Vascular Diseases
Edited by Cristina M. Sena, Raquel Seiça and George Perry		PDF
Genetic Regulatory Mechanisms Underlying Developmental Shifts in Plant Evolution
Edited by Verónica S. Di Stilio, Annette Becker and Natalia Pabón-Mora		PDF
Enzymes Regulating the Homeostasis of Agonists and Antagonists of the N-Methyl D-Aspartate Receptors
Edited by Andrea Mozzarelli and Robert S. Phillips		PDF
Precision Physical Activity and Exercise Prescriptions for Disease Prevention: The Effect of Interindividual Variability Under Different Training Approaches
Edited by 		PDF
Spatial Navigation: Memory Mechanisms and Executive Function Interactions
Edited by Thackery I. Brown and Elizabeth R. Chrastil		PDF
Fluxomics and Metabolic Analysis in Systems Microbiology
Edited by Wei Xiong, Yinjie Tang and Lars Keld Nielsen		PDF
Spatial and Temporal Variability of Seawater Chemistry in Coastal Ecosystems in the Context of Global Change
Edited by Tyler Cyronak, Andrea J. Fassbender, Yuichiro Takeshita, Raquel Vaquer-Sunyer, Iris Eline Hendriks and David Koweek		PDF
Influence of Inter- and Intra-Synaptic Factors on Information Processing in the Brain
Edited by Vito Di Maio and Jean-Marie C. Bouteiller		PDF
Proteomics for Studying Foodborne Microorganisms and their Impact on Food Quality and Human Health
Edited by Rosa Anna Siciliano, Sergio Uzzau and Maria Fiorella Mazzeo		PDF
Plant Responses to Phytophagous Mites/Thrips and Search for Resistance
Edited by Raul A. Sperotto, Vojislava Grbic, Maria L. Pappas, Kirsten A. Leiss, Merijn R. Kant, Calum R. Wilson, M. Estrella Santamaria and Yulin Gao		PDF
Xenobiotics and the Gut Microbiome in Health and Disease
Edited by Stephen J. Pandol and Zhaoping Li		PDF
Genetics and Genomics of Polyploid Plants
Edited by Jun Yang, Zhangying Wang, Yiwei Jiang and Shuizhang Fei		PDF
Biogeochemistry and Genomics of Silicification and Silicifiers
Edited by Marion Gehlen, Stephen Baines, Brivaëla Moriceau and Paul Tréguer		PDF
RNA Diseases in Humans – From Fundamental Research to Therapeutic Applications
Edited by Naoyuki Kataoka, Akila Mayeda and Kinji Ohno		PDF
Water-Use Efficiency: Advances and Challenges in a Changing Climate
Edited by Manoj Menon, Stuart Anthony Casson, Jeffrey M. Warren, Bhabani S. Das and Michael Vincent Mickelbart		PDF
Stratification in the Cores of Earth and Other Planets
Edited by Hagay Amit, Renaud Deguen, Peter Driscoll and Takashi Nakagawa		PDF
Encoding Visual Features by Parallel Ganglion Cell Initiated Pathways in the Healthy, Diseased and Artificial Retina
Edited by Béla Völgyi, Garrett T. Kenyon, David W. Marshak and Botir Sagdullaev		PDF
Alexithymia: State of the Art and Controversies. Clinical and Neuroscientific Evidence
Edited by Valentina Tesio, Katharina S. Goerlich, Masako Hosoi and Lorys Castelli		PDF
Medical and Industrial Applications of Microfluidic-based Cell/Tissue Culture and Organs-on-a-Chip: Advances in Organs-on-a-Chip and Organoids Technologies
Edited by Qasem Ramadan, Massimo Alberti, Martin Dufva and Yi-Chung Tung		PDF

Health:

New Trends in Vascular Inflammation Research: From Biology to Therapy
Edited by Masanori Aikawa, Ichiro Manabe and Nikolaus Marx		PDF
Cardiovascular Disease and Diabetes: A Journey From Bench to Bedside
Edited by Gaetano Santulli 		PDF
Peripheral Regulators of Obesity
Edited by Andrew J. McAinch, Deanne H. Hryciw and Sudip Bajpeyi		PDF
Epstein-Barr Virus-associated T/NK-cell Lymphoproliferative Diseases
Edited by Shigeyoshi Fujiwara and Hiroshi Kimura 		PDF
Immunity to Malaria and Vaccine Strategies
Edited by Kevin N. Couper, Julius C. Hafalla, Noah S. Butler and Ashraful Haque		PDF
Bovine Tuberculosis – International Perspectives on Epidemiology and Management
Edited by Andrew W. Byrne, Adrian R. Allen, Daniel J. O’Brien and Michele A. Miller		PDF
Functional Relevance of Tetraspanins in the Immune System
Edited by Carlos Cabañas, María Yáñez-Mó and Annemiek B. van Spriel		PDF
Integrated Approaches to Health: Concepts and Experiences in Framing, Integration and Evaluation of One Health and EcoHealth
Edited by Simon R. Rüegg, Sandra C. Buttigieg, Flavie L. Goutard, Aurélie Binot, Serge Morand, Séverine Thys and Hans Keune		PDF
Highlights From the Centenary of Fondazione Mondino
Edited by Cristina Tassorelli, Fabio Blandini and Giorgio Sandrini		PDF
Reducing the Mortality Gap in People With Severe Mental Disorders: The Role of Lifestyle Psychosocial Interventions
Edited by Andrea Fiorillo, Maurizio Pompili, Mario Luciano and Norman Sartorius		PDF
Methods and Applications in Implementation Science
Edited by Mary E. Northridge, Donna Shelley, Thomas G. Rundall and Ross C. Brownson		PDF
STATs and IRFs in Innate Immunity: From Transcriptional Regulators to Therapeutic Targets
Edited by Chien-Kuo Lee and Hans A. R. Bluyssen 		PDF
Contemporary Management of Intracranial Metastatic Disease
Edited by Sunit Das and Arjun Sahgal 		PDF
Update on the Immune Mechanisms Against Respiratory Pathogens
Edited by Junkal Garmendía and Jesús Gonzalo-Asensio		PDF
Accomplishments, Collaborative Projects and Future Initiatives in Breast Cancer Genetic Predisposition
Edited by Paolo Peterlongo, Nandita Mitra and Luis G. Carvajal-Carmona 		PDF
Frontiers in Oncology Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Special Edition
Edited by Paula R. Pohlman and Sarah M. Temkin		PDF

Engineering:

Controllable Electrorheological and Magnetorheological Materials
Edited by Seung-Bok Choi, Norman M. Wereley and Weihua Li		PDF

Humanities:

Energy Democracy: A Research Agenda
Edited by Andrea M. Feldpausch-Parker, Leah Sprain, Danielle Endres and Tarla Rai Peterson		PDF

