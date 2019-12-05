Frontiers eBooks published in November 2019
|The Impact of Virtual and Augmented Reality on Individuals and Society
Edited by Mel Slater, Maria V. Sanchez-Vives, Albert Rizzo and Massimo Bergamasco
|Microbiology of Ethnic Fermented Foods and Alcoholic Beverages of the World
Edited by Jyoti Prakash Tamang, Wilhelm Heinrich Holzapfel, Giovanna E. Felis and Dong Hwa Shin
|The Natural World as a Resource for Learning and Development: From Schoolyards to Wilderness
Edited by Ming Kuo and Cathy Jordan
|Present and Future of EMDR in Clinical Psychology and Psychotherapy
Edited by Benedikt L. Amann, Isabel Fernandez and Gianluca Castelnuovo
|Advances In ME/CFS Research and Clinical Care
Edited by Kenneth J. Friedman, Lucinda Bateman, Alison Bested and Zaher Nahle
|Next- Generation Probiotics: From Commensal Bacteria to Novel Drugs and Food Supplements
Edited by Philippe Langella, Francisco Guarner and Rebeca Martín
|For the Future of Alkaliphiles: 50th Anniversary Year Since the Rediscovery of Alkaliphiles by Dr. Koki Horikoshi
Edited by Masahiro Ito and Terry Ann Krulwich
|Harnessing Useful Rhizosphere Microorganisms for Pathogen and Pest Biocontrol, Volume II
Edited by Aurelio Ciancio, Corné M. J. Pieterse and Jesús Mercado-Blanco
|Neuroendocrine Control of Feeding Behavior
Edited by Serge H. Luquet, Riccarda Granata and Hubert Vaudry
|Gender Roles in the Future? Theoretical Foundations and Future Research Directions
Edited by Alice H. Eagly and Sabine Sczesny
|Foodborne Pathogens: Hygiene and Safety
Edited by Maria Schirone, Pierina Visciano, Rosanna Tofalo and Giovanna Suzzi
|The Role of Complement in Health and Disease
Edited by Maciej Cedzyński, Nicole M. Thielens, Tom Eirik Mollnes and Thomas Vorup-Jensen
|Role of CD1- and MR1-restricted T Cells in Immunity and Disease
Edited by Kazuya Iwabuchi and Luc Van Kaer
|One Health: The Well-being Impacts of Human-nature Relationships
Edited by Eric Brymer, Elizabeth Louise Freeman and Miles Richardson
|Cognitive Enhancement in Psychiatric Disorders
Edited by Tomiki Sumiyoshi and Kenji Hashimoto
|Pulmonary Fibrosis
Edited by Argyrios Tzouvelekis, Oliver Eickelberg, Naftali Kaminski, Demosthenes Bouros and Vassilis Aidinis
|Pharmaceutical Innovation After World War II: From Rational Drug Discovery to Biopharmaceuticals
Edited by Apostolos Zarros and Tilli Tansey
|Advances in Oil Crops Research – Classical and New Approaches to Achieve Sustainable Productivity
Edited by Dragana Miladinović, Johann Vollmann, Leire Molinero-Ruiz and Mariela Torres
|Neurobiology of the Axon in Health and Disease
Edited by Maren Engelhardt and Vann Bennett
|Elucidating Microbial Processes in Soils and Sediments: Microscale Measurements and Modeling
Edited by Philippe C. Baveye, Wilfred Otten and Alexandra Kravchenko
|Visual Language
Edited by Wendy Sandler, Marianne Gullberg and Carol Padden
|Integrating Transport Infrastructures With Living Landscapes
Edited by Andreas Seiler, Carme Rosell, Rodney Van Der Ree, Paul J Wagner, Clara Grilo, Eric Guinard, Edgar Van Der Grift and Patricia C Cramer
|Reducing Neonatal Infectious Morbidity and Mortality: Joining Up Our Thinking
Edited by Christine Elizabeth Jones, Kirsty Le Doare and Elizabeth Whittaker
|Cancer Plasticity and the Microenvironment: Implications for Immunity and Therapy Response
Edited by Petranel T. Ferrao, Erik W. Thompson, Andreas Behren and Robin L. Anderson
|Current Topics in Opioid Research
Edited by Lawrence Toll, Kelly M. Standifer and Dominique Massotte
|Cancer Ecosystems
Edited by Ubaldo E. Martinez-Outschoorn and Ramon Bartrons
|Advances and Perspectives in Farm Animal Learning and Cognition
Edited by Christian Nawroth and Jan Langbein
|Recent Progresses in Amebiasis
Edited by Anjan Debnath, Mario Alberto Rodriguez and Serge Ankri
|Personalized Sport and Exercise Nutrition
Edited by Wim Derave, Bryan Saunders and Ahmed El-Sohemy
|How Can Education Better Support the Mental Health & Wellbeing of Young People?
Edited by James Elliot Hall and Jana Marinka Kreppner
