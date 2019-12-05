Frontiers eBooks published in November 2019

Posted on December 5, 2019 in eBooks, Top News

Download this month’s top releases including special issues on Gender Roles, Cancer Plasticity, Foodborne Pathogens, Education & Mental Health, and many more! All eBooks are free to download, share and distribute.

Shape the future of your field — and publish your own eBook — by editing a Special Issue around your research area. Learn more about Research Topics or submit your suggestion.

The Impact of Virtual and Augmented Reality on Individuals and Society
Edited by Mel Slater, Maria V. Sanchez-Vives, Albert Rizzo and Massimo Bergamasco		PDF
Microbiology of Ethnic Fermented Foods and Alcoholic Beverages of the World
Edited by Jyoti Prakash Tamang, Wilhelm Heinrich Holzapfel, Giovanna E. Felis and Dong Hwa Shin 		PDF
The Natural World as a Resource for Learning and Development: From Schoolyards to Wilderness
Edited by Ming Kuo and Cathy Jordan		PDF
Present and Future of EMDR in Clinical Psychology and Psychotherapy
Edited by Benedikt L. Amann, Isabel Fernandez and Gianluca Castelnuovo		PDF
Advances In ME/CFS Research and Clinical Care
Edited by Kenneth J. Friedman, Lucinda Bateman, Alison Bested and Zaher Nahle		PDF
Next- Generation Probiotics: From Commensal Bacteria to Novel Drugs and Food Supplements
Edited by Philippe Langella, Francisco Guarner and Rebeca Martín		PDF
For the Future of Alkaliphiles: 50th Anniversary Year Since the Rediscovery of Alkaliphiles by Dr. Koki Horikoshi
Edited by Masahiro Ito and Terry Ann Krulwich		PDF
Harnessing Useful Rhizosphere Microorganisms for Pathogen and Pest Biocontrol, Volume II
Edited by Aurelio Ciancio, Corné M. J. Pieterse and Jesús Mercado-Blanco 		PDF
Neuroendocrine Control of Feeding Behavior
Edited by Serge H. Luquet, Riccarda Granata and Hubert Vaudry		PDF
Gender Roles in the Future? Theoretical Foundations and Future Research Directions
Edited by Alice H. Eagly and Sabine Sczesny		PDF
Foodborne Pathogens: Hygiene and Safety
Edited by Maria Schirone, Pierina Visciano, Rosanna Tofalo and Giovanna Suzzi		PDF
The Role of Complement in Health and Disease
Edited by Maciej Cedzyński, Nicole M. Thielens, Tom Eirik Mollnes and Thomas Vorup-Jensen		PDF
Role of CD1- and MR1-restricted T Cells in Immunity and Disease
Edited by Kazuya Iwabuchi and Luc Van Kaer		PDF
One Health: The Well-being Impacts of Human-nature Relationships
Edited by Eric Brymer, Elizabeth Louise Freeman and Miles Richardson		PDF
Cognitive Enhancement in Psychiatric Disorders
Edited by Tomiki Sumiyoshi and Kenji Hashimoto		PDF
Pulmonary Fibrosis
Edited by Argyrios Tzouvelekis, Oliver Eickelberg, Naftali Kaminski, Demosthenes Bouros and Vassilis Aidinis		PDF
Pharmaceutical Innovation After World War II: From Rational Drug Discovery to Biopharmaceuticals
Edited by Apostolos Zarros and Tilli Tansey		PDF
Advances in Oil Crops Research – Classical and New Approaches to Achieve Sustainable Productivity
Edited by Dragana Miladinović, Johann Vollmann, Leire Molinero-Ruiz and Mariela Torres		PDF
Neurobiology of the Axon in Health and Disease
Edited by Maren Engelhardt and Vann Bennett		PDF
Elucidating Microbial Processes in Soils and Sediments: Microscale Measurements and Modeling
Edited by Philippe C. Baveye, Wilfred Otten and Alexandra Kravchenko		PDF
Visual Language
Edited by Wendy Sandler, Marianne Gullberg and Carol Padden		PDF
Integrating Transport Infrastructures With Living Landscapes
Edited by Andreas Seiler, Carme Rosell, Rodney Van Der Ree, Paul J Wagner, Clara Grilo, Eric Guinard, Edgar Van Der Grift and Patricia C Cramer		PDF
Reducing Neonatal Infectious Morbidity and Mortality: Joining Up Our Thinking
Edited by Christine Elizabeth Jones, Kirsty Le Doare and Elizabeth Whittaker		PDF
Cancer Plasticity and the Microenvironment: Implications for Immunity and Therapy Response
Edited by Petranel T. Ferrao, Erik W. Thompson, Andreas Behren and Robin L. Anderson		PDF
Current Topics in Opioid Research
Edited by Lawrence Toll, Kelly M. Standifer and Dominique Massotte		PDF
Cancer Ecosystems
Edited by Ubaldo E. Martinez-Outschoorn and Ramon Bartrons		PDF
Advances and Perspectives in Farm Animal Learning and Cognition
Edited by Christian Nawroth and Jan Langbein		PDF
Recent Progresses in Amebiasis
Edited by Anjan Debnath, Mario Alberto Rodriguez and Serge Ankri		PDF
Personalized Sport and Exercise Nutrition
Edited by Wim Derave, Bryan Saunders and Ahmed El-Sohemy		PDF
How Can Education Better Support the Mental Health & Wellbeing of Young People?
Edited by James Elliot Hall and Jana Marinka Kreppner		PDF
See all eBooks

