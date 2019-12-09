Frontiers and the University Hospital Hamburg-Eppendorf (UKE) form open access publishing agreement

We are delighted to announce that the University Hospital Hamburg-Eppendorf (Universitätsklinikum Hamburg-Eppendorf / UKE) has established an institutional membership agreement for open access publishing with Frontiers.

The University Hospital Hamburg-Eppendorf supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. As part of this support, the University Hospital Hamburg-Eppendorf has entered an institutional agreement with Frontiers. Under the terms of this agreement, eligible authors from the University Hospital Hamburg-Eppendorf may publish in any Frontiers journal at no cost to them and with a simplified process.

Eligible authors will benefit from a streamlined invoicing process, managed directly between Frontiers and the Open Access team at the University Hospital Hamburg-Eppendorf, relieving authors of the responsibility of payment. Furthermore, the University Hospital Hamburg-Eppendorf will benefit from a discount on Article Processing Charges (APCs) for articles covered by this agreement.

This agreement will further encourage authors at the University Hospital Hamburg-Eppendorf to publish open access, increasing uptake of open access to the results of mostly publicly funded research, to the benefit of the scholarly community and the public at large, while reducing costs.

Information for authors:

To submit your article under this institutional agreement, please select ‘University Hospital Hamburg-Eppendorf (UKE)’ as institutional payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with the University Hospital Hamburg-Eppendorf, and if confirmed, the APC will be covered under the institutional membership conditions by the University Hospital Hamburg-Eppendorf upon acceptance. For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please visit https://www.uke.de/english/research/funding-opportunities/index.html or contact floigl@uke.de

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional membership page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organisation.