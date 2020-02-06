New Frontiers eBook releases: February 2020
Download this month’s new releases including the latest Special Issues on Cystic Fibrosis, Neotropical Fishes, The Aging Immune System and many more! All eBooks are free to download, share and distribute.
Shape the future of your field — and publish your own eBook — by editing a Special Issue around your research area. Learn more about Research Topics or submit your suggestion.
|Advancing Methods for Psychological Assessment Across Borders
Edited by Kai Ruggeri, Gabriela Diana Roman, Agnieszka Walczak, Sam Norton, Pietro Cipresso, Rocio Del Pino and Kristina Egumenovska
|Novel Approaches for Studying Creativity in Creative Cognition, Artistic Performance and Artistic Production
Edited by Philip Fine, Amory H. Danek, Kathryn Friedlander, Ian Hocking and William Forde Thompson
|Below-Ground Interactions in Ecological Processes
Edited by Oren Shelef, Philip G. Hahn, Ana Pineda, Mysore V. Tejesvi and Ainhoa Martinez-Medina
|Gravitational Physiology, Aging and Medicine
Edited by Nandu Goswami, Olivier White, Jack J. W. A. van Loon, Andreas Roessler and Andrew Blaber
|Integrating Emerging Technologies Into Marine Megafauna Conservation Management
Edited by Peter H. Dutton, Mark Meekan, Lars Bejder and Lisa Marie Komoroske
|Anthropogenic Disturbances in the Deep Sea
Edited by Ricardo Serrão Santos, Christopher Kim Pham and Jeroen Ingels
|Biotechnological Potential of Plant-Microbe Interactions in Environmental Decontamination
Edited by Ying Ma and Christopher Rensing
|Heart Rate Variability, Health and Well-being: A Systems Perspective
Edited by Robert Drury, J. P. Ginsberg, Stephen W. Porges and Julian F. Thayer
|Resilience and Vulnerability Factors in Response to Stress
Edited by Chantal Martin-Soelch and Ulrich Schnyder
|Genetics, Evolution, and Conservation of Neotropical Fishes
Edited by Rodrigo A. Torres and Roberto Ferreira Artoni
|Membrane Transporters and Channels as Targets for Drugs
Edited by Graça Soveral and Cesare Indiveri
|The Aging Immune System and Health
Edited by Valquiria Bueno, Rafael Solana and Annemieke Boots
|Tularemia: Epidemiology, Ecology, Genomics, Immunity and Pathogenesis
Edited by Marina Santic, Anders Sjöstedt, Thomas Henry, Jiri Stulik, Max Maurin, Anders Johansson and Joseph Wayne Conlan
|Emerging Therapeutic Approaches for Cystic Fibrosis
Edited by Miquéias Lopes-Pacheco, Nicoletta Pedemonte and Anthony Kicic
|Public Will, Activism and Climate Change
Edited by Ed Maibach, John Kotcher, Neil Stenhouse and John Cook
|What’s New in Endocrinology?
Edited by Jeff M. P. Holly and Derek LeRoith
|Functional Brain Mapping of Epilepsy Networks: Methods and Applications
Edited by David F. Abbott, John S. Archer, Patrick W. Carney, David N. Vaughan and Graeme D. Jackson
|Microenvironment in Disease and Aging
Edited by Mark A. LaBarge, William Curtis Hines, Derek Charles Radisky and Catherine Park
|Novel Technological and Methodological Tools for the Understanding of Collective Behaviors
Edited by Elio Tuci, Vito Trianni, Simon Garnier and Andrew King
|Iron and Neurodegeneration
Edited by Isabella Zanella, Massimiliano Filosto and Giorgio Biasiotto
Leave a Reply