New Frontiers eBook releases: February 2020

Posted on February 6, 2020 in eBooks, Top News

Download this month’s new releases including the latest Special Issues on Cystic Fibrosis, Neotropical Fishes, The Aging Immune System and many more! All eBooks are free to download, share and distribute.

Shape the future of your field — and publish your own eBook — by editing a Special Issue around your research area. Learn more about Research Topics or submit your suggestion.

Advancing Methods for Psychological Assessment Across Borders
Edited by Kai Ruggeri, Gabriela Diana Roman, Agnieszka Walczak, Sam Norton, Pietro Cipresso, Rocio Del Pino and Kristina Egumenovska		PDF
Novel Approaches for Studying Creativity in Creative Cognition, Artistic Performance and Artistic Production
Edited by Philip Fine, Amory H. Danek, Kathryn Friedlander, Ian Hocking and William Forde Thompson		PDF
Below-Ground Interactions in Ecological Processes
Edited by Oren Shelef, Philip G. Hahn, Ana Pineda, Mysore V. Tejesvi and Ainhoa Martinez-Medina 		PDF
Gravitational Physiology, Aging and Medicine
Edited by Nandu Goswami, Olivier White, Jack J. W. A. van Loon, Andreas Roessler and Andrew Blaber		PDF
Integrating Emerging Technologies Into Marine Megafauna Conservation Management
Edited by Peter H. Dutton, Mark Meekan, Lars Bejder and Lisa Marie Komoroske		PDF
Anthropogenic Disturbances in the Deep Sea
Edited by Ricardo Serrão Santos, Christopher Kim Pham and Jeroen Ingels		PDF
Biotechnological Potential of Plant-Microbe Interactions in Environmental Decontamination
Edited by Ying Ma and Christopher Rensing		PDF
Heart Rate Variability, Health and Well-being: A Systems Perspective
Edited by Robert Drury, J. P. Ginsberg, Stephen W. Porges and Julian F. Thayer		PDF
Resilience and Vulnerability Factors in Response to Stress
Edited by Chantal Martin-Soelch and Ulrich Schnyder		PDF
Genetics, Evolution, and Conservation of Neotropical Fishes
Edited by Rodrigo A. Torres and Roberto Ferreira Artoni		PDF
Membrane Transporters and Channels as Targets for Drugs
Edited by Graça Soveral and Cesare Indiveri		PDF
The Aging Immune System and Health
Edited by Valquiria Bueno, Rafael Solana and Annemieke Boots		PDF
Tularemia: Epidemiology, Ecology, Genomics, Immunity and Pathogenesis
Edited by Marina Santic, Anders Sjöstedt, Thomas Henry, Jiri Stulik, Max Maurin, Anders Johansson and Joseph Wayne Conlan		PDF
Emerging Therapeutic Approaches for Cystic Fibrosis
Edited by Miquéias Lopes-Pacheco, Nicoletta Pedemonte and Anthony Kicic		PDF
Public Will, Activism and Climate Change
Edited by Ed Maibach, John Kotcher, Neil Stenhouse and John Cook		PDF
What’s New in Endocrinology?
Edited by Jeff M. P. Holly and Derek LeRoith 		PDF
Functional Brain Mapping of Epilepsy Networks: Methods and Applications
Edited by David F. Abbott, John S. Archer, Patrick W. Carney, David N. Vaughan and Graeme D. Jackson		PDF
Microenvironment in Disease and Aging
Edited by Mark A. LaBarge, William Curtis Hines, Derek Charles Radisky and Catherine Park		PDF
Novel Technological and Methodological Tools for the Understanding of Collective Behaviors
Edited by Elio Tuci, Vito Trianni, Simon Garnier and Andrew King		PDF
Iron and Neurodegeneration
Edited by Isabella Zanella, Massimiliano Filosto and Giorgio Biasiotto		PDF
See all eBooks

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2020 Blog at WordPress.com.