Duke University and Frontiers form open access publishing agreement

We are delighted to announce that Duke University and Frontiers have formed an institutional membership agreement for open access publishing.

Duke University supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. As part of this support, Duke University Libraries have entered an institutional agreement with Frontiers. Under the terms of this agreement, corresponding authors affiliated with Duke University will benefit from a 15% membership discount on article processing charges (APCs) when publishing in any of Frontiers’ open access journals, irrespective of what fund covers the APC.

The discount will be automatically applied if affiliated corresponding authors submit manuscripts with a Duke University institutional email address. If they submit via another email domain, but they indicate Duke University as the affiliation on the paper, Frontiers will verify eligibility for the discount with Duke University Libraries. Corresponding authors affiliated with Duke University should use their institutional email address when submitting a manuscript whenever possible.

We hope that this agreement will further encourage Duke University authors to publish open access.

For more information on this agreement, please email open-access@duke.edu.

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional membership page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your library.