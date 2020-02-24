UiT The Arctic University of Norway joins national framework agreement for open access publishing

UiT The Arctic University of Norway (UiT Norges arktiske universitet) supports their authors in publishing Open Access. As a part of a national Framework Agreement between Unit The Norwegian Directorate for ICT and Joint Services in Higher Education & Research and Frontiers, UiT will automatically cover the Article Processing Charges (APCs) for eligible authors and articles.

How does it work?

You have to be the corresponding author affiliated with UiT The Arctic University of Norway.

The article has to be a type A or type B article.

When submitting your article, select ‘UiT The Arctic University of Norway’ as institutional payer in the invoice section. Frontiers will verify your eligibility with UiT University Library, and if confirmed, the discounted APC will be paid by the University Library upon acceptance.

Questions?

Contact: colletions@ub.uit.no

Further information on Open Access at UiT The Arctic University of Norway: UiT Publishing Portal

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organisation.