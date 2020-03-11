University of Aberdeen joins Jisc-Frontiers national open access framework agreement

We are delighted to announce that the University of Aberdeen has formed an open access publishing agreement under the national agreement in the UK agreed between Jisc Collections and Frontiers.

The University of Aberdeen supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. As part of this support, the University has agreed to become another participating organization of the Jisc-Frontiers national agreement. Under this scheme, the University of Aberdeen Libraries cover article processing charges (APCs) for eligible articles by its researchers published in any Frontiers journal and with a simplified and streamlined process.



Authors of eligible articles are relieved from responsibilities of the payment process handled directly between Frontiers and the Libraries. Furthermore, the University of Aberdeen and its authors will benefit from a discount on APCs for articles covered by this agreement as well as improved insight into open access uptake and expenditures through detailed reports provided by Frontiers.



This agreement will further encourage the University of Aberdeen’s authors to publish open access, increasing uptake of open access to the results of mostly publicly funded research, to the benefit of the scholarly community and the public at large, while reducing costs.

Information for authors:

Eligible articles by default are articles by corresponding authors affiliated with the University of Aberdeen and where the underlying research is funded by UKRI or COAF. To submit your article under this agreement, please select ‘University of Aberdeen’ as the payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with the University of Aberdeen and, if confirmed, the APC will be paid by the university upon acceptance.



For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please visit the University of Aberdeen’s webpages on Open Access or contact Joanna Adams via openaccess@abdn.ac.uk.

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organization